Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun enjoyed a late-night adventure in New York City's Times Square without being recognized, thanks to a casual disguise that helped them blend into the busy streets.

The couple shared the moment on a Sunday, May 31 Instagram video posted by Braun, 44, who filmed their nighttime bike ride through Manhattan. In the clip, Sweeney, 28, wore a blue hoodie and black sunglasses while Braun kept a low profile in a gray hoodie and green baseball cap.

"When you're in bed at 11pm and your girl says 'I've never been to Times Square...," Braun captioned the post, showing how the spontaneous trip began, PageSix reported. Sweeney reacted with playful emojis in response.

During their walk-through and ride, the pair explored the area like regular tourists. Braun captured Sweeney smiling, eating a burger, and singing along to Alicia Keys' "Empire State of Mind." At one point, she posed under a bright Times Square billboard that featured her own American Eagle campaign, creating a full-circle moment for the actress.

Sydney Sweeney spotted in NYC early Sunday morning with her boyfriend Scooter Braun — and it was adorable.



Scooter shared a fun video of the two biking through the city around midnight after Sydney admitted she’d never been to Times Square before. They hit the bright lights, she… pic.twitter.com/6LvG3H7BcN — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 31, 2026

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Braun also greeted her in the video, saying, "Hey Syd," as Sweeney smiled and relaxed during the outing. The short trip showed a softer, more casual side of their relationship as they moved through one of New York's busiest tourist spots unnoticed.

The Times Square visit comes after the pair were first linked romantically in summer 2025, when they were spotted together in Italy during Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding events. Since then, they have been seen together more often, with sources saying their relationship has grown stronger over time.

According to insiders, the couple is now "blending their lives," with Braun reportedly meeting Sweeney's brother, Trent, who "thinks he is a great guy." Braun has also introduced Sweeney to his children from a previous marriage.

According to US Magazine, sources say Braun is supportive of Sweeney's career, often giving feedback on her projects, something she finds "very endearing." In return, Braun is described as being "emotionally invested" in her success.

Friends close to the pair say the relationship has become more serious than many expected. One insider noted, "They are slowly integrating their families and blending their lives, making the relationship more serious."