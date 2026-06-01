Jamie Lee Curtis has shared a deeply emotional tribute to her late sister, Kelly Curtis, offering fans a rare look into their close bond through never-before-seen family photos. The post came shortly after Jamie announced Kelly's death at age 69 on Saturday.

On Instagram, the Oscar-winning actress shared a series of black-and-white images showing the sisters together, including intimate moments from their past. One of the most touching memories Jamie recalled was from December 17, 1984, the night before her wedding to Christopher Guest. In her post, she described how Kelly, who was her maid of honor, stayed with her in her apartment.

"In 1984 on December 17, in the evening before my wedding, my sister, Kelly, who was my maid of honor, came to my apartment and slept over," Jamie wrote. She added that their friend Suzanne Tenner captured portraits of them that night, later sending them to her as a condolence after Kelly's passing, PageSix reported.

Jamie reflected on their complicated but loving relationship, explaining that while they experienced sibling rivalry growing up, they eventually grew very close again.

"My sister and I were close as children but also had that sibling competition for divorced parent's attention and love and we were wildly different and lived apart for many years," she wrote. "But she came back to be with me at my wedding and never really left again."

Jamie Lee Curtis shares a touching wedding story about reconnecting with her sister Kelly, one day after announcing her death. https://t.co/w8cbp9cOpR — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) May 31, 2026

Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Emotional Message

The "Halloween" star also shared how Kelly became part of her daily life, even working for her during a transitional period.

"She worked for me at one point when she was in between jobs... and became an integral part of my family structure," Jamie wrote.

According to DailyMail, she added simply, "I miss her today but am buoyed by the knowledge that she is at peace."

Fans and fellow celebrities quickly filled the comments with support. Jennifer Garner wrote, "Beautiful," while Rita Wilson noted that one of the photos was "so tender and beautiful."

Earlier that same day, Jamie confirmed Kelly's passing in a separate post, describing her as "my first friend and lifelong confidant." She shared that Kelly died peacefully at home and reflected on her sister's warmth, talent, and personality.

Kelly Curtis, who also worked in the entertainment industry, followed a creative path like her famous family, contributing both on screen and behind the scenes. She was remembered by Jamie as someone with "fierce opinions" and "endless curiosity," as well as a deep love for family traditions.