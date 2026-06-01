The question fans keep asking hasn't changed: how is Bruce Willis doing? The answer, as his wife Emma Heming Willis has been trying to explain for over a year now, is complicated in ways that a simple "he's okay" or "he's not okay" can't capture.

What is certain is this: frontotemporal dementia does not reverse. It progresses. And the family around Bruce Willis — his wife, his five daughters, his ex-wife Demi Moore — have been engaged in the quiet, daily work of adapting to a disease that has no cure and no script for how to live with it.

'It's His Brain That Is Failing Him'

In an August 2025 interview with ABC's Diane Sawyer — one of the most detailed public accounts the family has given — Emma Heming Willis described her husband's current condition with characteristic directness. "Bruce is still very mobile. Bruce is in really great health overall, it's just his brain that is failing him," she said.

She added: "We've found a different way to communicate with him. It's still very meaningful. It's just different. You just learn how to adapt and meet them where they are at."

That phrase — "meet them where they are at" — has become a quiet touchstone for families living with FTD. It describes the essential cognitive shift required of caregivers: the willingness to abandon the expectation of who someone was and learn to engage fully with who they are now. For a man who spent decades as one of Hollywood's most recognizable faces, the distance between those two versions of Bruce Willis is enormous.

His Daughters Are Watching

Willis and Heming share two daughters: Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11. He and ex-wife Demi Moore share three more: Rumer, 37, Scout, 34, and Tallulah, 31. All five daughters have been present throughout the family's navigation of his diagnosis, and all five have navigated the media attention that comes with being the children of a famous man in a visible decline.

Rumer, in a November 2025 Instagram Q&A, addressed her father's condition when a follower simply asked: "How's your dad doing?" She did not share what she said, and the private nature of her response was itself an answer — an indication of where the family has drawn the line between public update and private grief.

The older daughters, who grew up watching their father build one of the great Hollywood careers of his generation, have been among his most vocal advocates for FTD awareness. Tallulah in particular has written with unusual openness about the emotional complexity of watching a parent's personality change — the particular grief of losing someone who is still physically present.

The Emma & Bruce Willis Fund

In March 2026, on what would have been his 71st birthday, Heming Willis announced the creation of The Emma & Bruce Willis Fund, dedicated to raising money for FTD research and caregiver resources. "FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone," she has said publicly.

The fund represents a shift in how Heming Willis is channeling the experience. For the first year after the diagnosis, her public statements focused primarily on privacy and family adjustment. More recently, she has moved toward advocacy — using the platform that comes, whether she asked for it or not, with being the spouse of a global celebrity.

In early April 2026, Willis was photographed in public for the first time in months, smiling from the passenger seat of an SUV in Los Angeles. The photographs — which showed him apparently at ease, visibly older but recognizable — circulated widely, generating the kind of emotional response that images of Bruce Willis reliably produce.

What FTD Actually Does

For readers unfamiliar with the disease: frontotemporal dementia is not primarily a memory condition, which is how most people understand dementia. It affects the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain, which govern behavior, personality, and language. Patients often retain physical mobility and general awareness while losing the ability to communicate, regulate emotions, or maintain the behavioral patterns of their previous selves.

This is, in many ways, a harder condition for families to navigate than memory-focused dementias — because the person in front of you is physically present, even as the person you knew becomes increasingly unreachable. The family's language around Bruce Willis — "meet him where he is," "a different way to communicate" — reflects an intimate understanding of exactly this dynamic.

Willis now lives separately from Heming Willis and their two younger daughters in a single-story home equipped for round-the-clock professional care — a transition the family has described as both practical and painful.

Where Things Stand

There is no new dramatic development in Bruce Willis's condition this week. There is, rather, the ongoing reality of a family doing the unglamorous, necessary, daily work of living with a progressive disease — while also funding research, raising awareness, and managing the complex emotion of being very publicly in that position.

Heming Willis has said that her husband's brain will be donated to research after his death. It is, like everything else she has done since 2022, an act of pragmatic love.

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