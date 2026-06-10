Reality TV star Bethenny Frankel has shared a revealing story about private conversations she had with Meghan Markle's ex-husband, Trevor Engelson, shedding new light on the Duchess of Sussex's ambitions before her royal romance with Prince Harry.

Frankel, who briefly dated Engelson, 49, spoke on a podcast about a striking three-word prediction Engelson made about Markle's relationship with Prince Harry, according to Radar Online.

When asked if Markle would close on Harry, Engelson responded simply, "Oh, she'll close."

The phrase captured the essence of Markle's self-confidence and relentless determination, traits well known to those who knew her before she entered the royal spotlight. Markle and Harry began dating in 2016 and married in 2018 in a widely watched ceremony at Windsor's St George's Chapel.

Frankel explained she initially did not know much about Markle or the TV show "Suits", where Markle rose to fame. After seeing media reports about Markle and Harry's relationship, Frankel reached out to Engelson to confirm if Markle was indeed his ex-wife. The confirmation led to the memorable exchange.

Sources close to the couple described Markle as exceptionally driven, with tremendous focus and confidence in achieving her goals across acting, business, and personal life. Engelson, having been married to Markle from 2011 to 2014, reportedly understood her capability to succeed in any environment.

Insiders interpret Engelson's three-word response as an acknowledgment of Markle's ambitious nature. One source says that Engelson seemed to view her as a ruthless social climber who could navigate major opportunities successfully.

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Since their divorce, Engelson remarried in 2019. Meanwhile, Markle has built a significant media portfolio post-royalty, including television, podcasts, publishing, and commercial partnerships — showcasing ongoing ambition and reinvention that continues to draw public attention.

Adding context to Markle and Harry's relationship timeline, InStyle shared a rare glimpse into their early romance with a never-before-seen black-and-white photo taken in March 2017—months before their November engagement and 2018 wedding.

The intimate image shows the couple sharing a sweet moment seated closely on a bench, capturing the affection and closeness that marked the beginning of their high-profile relationship.

The photo dump by Markle also featured current images of their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, highlighting the family's life in Montecito, California.