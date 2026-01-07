David Harbour has dropped out of the upcoming drama film "Behemoth!" after filming scenes with co-stars Pedro Pascal and Olivia Wilde in Los Angeles.​

Searchlight Pictures confirmed on Wednesday, January 7, that the "Stranger Things" actor is no longer attached to the Tony Gilroy-directed project. Will Arnett has been cast to replace Harbour in the film, with minimal reshooting required since production began in late October.​

Sources familiar with the production told Variety that Harbour, 50, felt overwhelmed following the conclusion of "Stranger Things" and needed time to rest. The Netflix series aired its final episode on December 31 after a months-long global rollout that drew intense media attention, according to People.​

Harbour was photographed filming scenes with Wilde in Los Angeles on December 10. However, the actor missed a "Stranger Things" finale celebration event in New York City on December 18, citing a scheduling conflict.​

"Behemoth!" follows a musician from a family of musicians who returns to Los Angeles and serves as a love letter to cinematic music and the people who create it, Dark Horizons reported. Gilroy, known for directing "Michael Clayton" and creating the "Andor" series, wrote and directed the film. The cast also includes Eva Victor, Matthew Lillard, Margarita Levieva, and Alexa Swinton.​

The replacement casting will not delay production, which is expected to wrap in the coming weeks. Arnett recently starred in Bradley Cooper's "Is This Thing On?" and is known for roles in "Arrested Development," "30 Rock," and "BoJack Horseman."​

Harbour has been open about his mental health challenges, including his bipolar disorder diagnosis at age 25. In past interviews, he discussed being admitted to a mental health facility and starting medication following his diagnosis.​

The actor remains attached to several upcoming projects releasing in 2026, including "Avengers: Doomsday," where he will reprise his role as Red Guardian, and "Violent Night 2." Representatives for Harbour did not respond to requests for comment on his departure from "Behemoth!" as per Variety.​