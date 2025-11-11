Actor David Harbour has undergone a dramatic physical transformation for his role in the upcoming true crime thriller "Evil Genius," directed by "Friends" star Courteney Cox.

The 50-year-old actor was spotted on the film's New Jersey set on November 10, sporting a complete makeover featuring gray hair, a full beard, dark-framed glasses, and a padded suit that made him nearly unrecognizable compared to his iconic role as Jim Hopper in Netflix's "Stranger Things."​

Harbour is playing Brian Douglas Wells, the pizza deliveryman at the center of the infamous 2003 "pizza bomber" case. On August 28, 2003, Wells robbed a PNC Bank in Erie, Pennsylvania, while wearing an explosive collar locked around his neck. The device detonated while he was being apprehended by police, resulting in his death. The incident became one of the most bizarre crimes in FBI history, sparking a lengthy federal investigation that ultimately led to the arrest of multiple conspirators.​

The upcoming film explores the complex circumstances surrounding the robbery and Wells' death. The FBI investigation uncovered a plot orchestrated by Marjorie Diehl-Armstrong and Kenneth Barnes, with involvement from William Rothstein and Floyd Stockton. However, Wells' role in the crime remains controversial. Investigators concluded he was a willing participant but believed he was told the bomb was fake, while his family has maintained that he was forced to participate under duress.​

Cox announced her excitement about directing the project, stating, "I've been fascinated by 'Evil Genius' since I first saw the documentary. It's stranger than fiction. At moments darkly funny and yet deeply emotional. A story about love, loneliness, manipulation, and the people on the fringes who get pulled into something much bigger than themselves."​

The film is inspired by Netflix's 2018 true crime documentary series of the same name, which examined the case and achieved an 80% critic score and 81% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The new movie features an ensemble cast including Patricia Arquette and Michael Chernus from "Severance," as well as Garret Dillahunt, Ryan Eggold, and Harlow Jane.​

Harbour's transformation comes as he prepares for the final season of "Stranger Things," which debuts on Netflix on November 26, with remaining episodes releasing on December 25 and December 31. "Evil Genius" marks one of several significant projects the actor has undertaken following the conclusion of the long-running series.