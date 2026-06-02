Bill Gates' personal style was carefully crafted with the help of a custom mannequin, according to reports, as the billionaire sought to present himself as calm and approachable, similar to beloved TV host Fred Rogers. This effort to soften his public image comes amid renewed scrutiny over Gates' controversial friendship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Employees close to the Microsoft co-founder told the Wall Street Journal that for years they dressed a mannequin in collections of neutral sweaters, button-down shirts, and pressed pants — clothes meant to evoke the friendly and laid-back style of Mister Rogers, who was known for his red sweaters and comfortable sneakers. The outfits were stored off-site and refined over time to perfect the look Gates wanted to project.

However, this carefully managed image contrasts sharply with recent revelations about Gates' ties to Epstein. Newly released documents from 2013 show communications between the two men involving sensitive and troubling subjects.

As an individual who has been found guilty of engaging in sex crimes, Epstein claimed that Gates contracted an STD as a result of having sex outside his marriage to his wife, Melinda Gates, and asked for antibiotics.

READ MORE: Bill Gates Says It Wouldn't Be a 'Favor' to Leave His Kids His Billion-Dollar Empire: 'It's Not A Dynasty'

According to Radar Online coverage, from the emails acquired by the U.S. Department of Justice, Epstein called himself Gates' right-hand man and confessed that he helped Gates get drugs and engage in his affairs. It is believed that the relationship caused Gates to divorce his wife, Melinda, after 27 years of marriage.

Bill Gates Regrets Association with Jeffrey Epstein

Gates confessed to being unfaithful during an all-hands meeting in March 2026. He admitted to affairs with two Russian women — a bridge player and a nuclear physicist — while married. Despite the personal admissions, Gates maintained he never engaged in illegal activities connected to Epstein's crimes and never visited Epstein's infamous island.

"Every minute I spent with him, I regret, and I apologize that I did that," Gates said. "I was foolish to spend time with him and am one of many who regret ever knowing him."

Despite Gates' efforts to project a benign image reminiscent of Mister Rogers, his friendship with Epstein has significantly damaged his public reputation and raised questions about his judgment.

READ MORE: Bill Gates Reveals Biggest Lesson He Learned After Epstein Association As He Nervously Answers Questions About The 'Dead'