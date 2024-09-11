Los VMAs 2024 llegaron, ¡y no podríamos estar más entusiasmados! Este año es una noche inolvidable, repleta de actuaciones impresionantes que nos tienen a todos a la expectativa, junto con nominaciones que han mantenido las redes sociales en constante conversación y a los diferentes 'fandoms' completamente enloquecidos.

Como era de esperarse, Taylor Swift es la más nominada con 12 reconocimientos, seguida de su compañero en el tema 'Fortnight', Post Malone, con 11. Y por supuesto, el momento más esperado será Katy Perry siendo Katy Perry y emocionándonos a todos con su Video Vanguard Award performance ¡que acaba de anunciar que incluirá vuelo en el escenario!

Una mención especial merece el rapero Eminem, que inició la noche con una mezcla de nostalgia y música nueva que animó a todos. ¡Estamos listos!

Entérate aquí quienes se llevaron el codiciado "Moon Person" en los VMAs 2024

VIDEO DEL AÑO

Ariana Grande – "We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)"

Billie Eilish – "Lunch"

Doja Cat – "Paint the town red"

Eminem – "Houdini"

SZA – "Snooze"

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – "Fortnight"

ARTISTA DEL AÑO

Ariana Grande

Bad Bunny

Eminem

Sabrina Carpenter

SZA

Taylor Swift

LA CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

Beyoncé – "Texas Hold 'Em"

Jack Harlow – "Lovin On Me"

Kendrick Lamar – "Not Like Us"

Sabrina Carpenter – "Espresso" (GANADORA)

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – "Fortnight"

Teddy Swims – "Lose Control"

MEJOR ARTISTA REVELACIÓN

Benson Boone

Chappell Roan

Gracie Abrams

Shaboozey

Teddy nada

Tyla

PRESENTACIÓN PUSH DEL AÑO

Agosto de 2023: Kaliii – "Area Codes"

Septiembre de 2023: GloRilla – "Lick or Sum"

Octubre de 2023: Benson Boone – "In the Stars"

Noviembre de 2023: Coco Jones – "ICU"

Diciembre de 2023: Victoria Monét – "On My Mama"

Enero de 2024: Jessie Murph – "Wild Ones"

Febrero de 2024: Teddy Swims – "Lose Control"

Marzo de 2024: Chappell Roan – "Red Wine Supernova"

Abril de 2024: Flyana Boss – "Yeaaa"

Mayo de 2024: Laufey – "Goddess"

Junio ​​de 2024: Le Sserafim – "Easy"

Julio de 2024: The Warning – "Automatic Sun"

MEJOR COLABORACIÓN

Drake con Sexyy Red y SZA – "Rich Baby Daddy"

GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion – "Wanna Be"

Jessie Murph ft. Jelly Roll – "Wild Ones"

Jung Kook ft. Latto – "Seven"

Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen – "I Had Some Help"

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – "Fortnight" (GANADOR)

MEJOR CANCIÓN DEL VERANO

Kendrick Lamar, Future, Metro Boomin - "Like That"

Chapell Roan - "Good luck, Babe!"

Benson Boone - "Beautiful Things"

Tommy Richman - "MILLION DOLLAR BABY"

SZA - "Saturn"

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – "Fortnight" (GANADOR)

Shaboozey - "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"

Eminem - "Houdini"

Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla - "Wanna Be"

Billie Eilish - "Birds of a Feather"

Kendrick Lamar - "Not Like Us"

Billie Eilish, Charli XCX - "Guess"

Hozier - "Too Sweet"

Ariana Grande - "We Can't Be Friends (wait for your love)"

Sabrina Carpenter - "Please Please Please"

Morgan Wallen, Post Malone - "I Had Some Help"

MICHAEL JACKSON VIDEO VANGUARD AWARD

Katy Perry (RECIPIENTE)

MEJOR ARTISTA POP

Camila Cabello

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Sabrina Carpenter

Tate McRae

Taylor Swift

MEJOR CANCIÓN DE HIP HOP

Drake ft. Sexyy Red y SZA – "Rich Baby Daddy"

Eminem – "Houdini"

GloRilla – "Yeah Glo!"

Gunna – "Fukumean"

Megan Thee Stallion – "BOA"

Travis Scott ft. Playboi Carti – "FE!N"

MEJOR CANCIÓN DE R&B

Alicia Keys – "Lifeline"

Muni Long – "Made For Me"

SZA – "Snooze"

Tyla – "Water"

Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage – "Good Good" –

Victoria Monét – "On My Mama"

MEJOR CANCIÓN ALTERNATIVA

Benson Boone – "Beautiful Things" (GANADOR)

Bleachers – "Tiny Moves"

Hozier – "Too Sweet"

Imagine Dragons – "Eyes Closed"

Linkin Park – "Friendly Fire"

Teddy Swims – "Lose Control (Live)"

MEJOR CANCIÓN ROCK

Bon Jovi – "Legendary"

Coldplay – "Feelslikeimfallinginlove"

Green Day – "Dilemma"

Kings of Leon – "Mustang"

Lenny Kravitz – "Human" (GANADOR)

U2 – "Atomic City"

MEJOR CANCIÓN LATINA

Anitta – "Mil veces"

Bad Bunny – "Monaco"

Karol G – "Mi ex tenía razón"

Myke Towers – "Lala"

Peso pluma & Anitta – "Bellakeo"

Rauw Alejandro – "Touching the Sky"

Shakira & Cardi B – "Puntería "

MEJOR CANCIÓN DE AFROBEATS

Ayra Starr ft. Giveon – "Last Heartbreak Song"

Burna Boy – "City Boys"

Chris Brown ft. Davido y Lojay – "Sensational"

Tems – "Love Me JeJe"

Tyla – "Water" (GANADORA)

Usher, Pheelz – "Ruin"

MEJOR CANCIÓN DE K-POP

Jung Kook ft. Latto – "Seven"

Lisa – "Rockstar"

NCT Dream – "Smoothie"

NewJeans – "Super Shy"

Stray Kids – "Lalalala"

Tomorrow X Together – "Deja vu"

MEJOR VIDEO PARA EL BIEN (incluye un mensaje social)

Alexander Stewart – "If You Only Knew"

Billie Eilish – "What Was I Made For (De la película "Barbie")"

Coldplay – "Feelslikeimfallinginlove"

Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll – "Best for Me"

Raye – "Genesis"

Tyler Childers – "In Your Love"

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

Ariana Grande – "We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)" – Dirigida por Christian Breslauer

Bleachers – "Tiny Moves" – Dirigida por Alex Lockett y Margaret Qualley

Eminem – "Houdini" – Dirigida por Rich Lee

Megan Thee Stallion – "BOA" – Dirigida por Daniel Iglesias Jr.

Sabrina Carpenter – "Please Please Please" – Dirigida por Bardia Zeinali

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – "Fortnight" – Dirigida por Taylor Swift

MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA

Ariana Grande – "We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)" – Cinematografía de Anatol Trofimov

Charli XCX – "Von Dutch" – Cinematografía de Jeff Bierman

Dua Lipa – "Illusion" – Cinematografía de Nikita Kuzmenko

Olivia Rodrigo – "Obsessed" – Cinematografía de Marz Miller

Rauw Alejandro – "Touching the Sky" – Cinematografía de Camilo Monsalve

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – "Fortnight" – Cinematografía de Rodrigo Prieto

MEJOR EDICIÓN

Anitta – "Mil Veces" – Edición de Nick Yumul

Ariana Grande – "We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)" – Edición de Luis Caraza Peimbert

Eminem – "Houdini" – Edición de David Checel

Lisa – "Rockstar" – Edición de Nik Kohler

Sabrina Carpenter – "Espresso" – Edición de Jai Shukla

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – "Fortnight" – Edición de Chancler Haynes

MEJOR COREOGRAFÍA

Bleachers – "Tiny Moves" – Coreografía de Margaret Qualley

Dua Lipa – "Houdini" – Coreografía de Charm La'Donna

Lisa – "Rockstar" – Coreografía de Sean Bankhead

Rauw Alejandro – "Touching the Sky" – Coreografía de Felix 'Fefe' Burgos

Tate McRae – "Greedy" – Coreografía de Sean Bankhead

Troye Sivan – "Rush" – Coreografía de Sergio Reis, Mauro Van De Kerkhof

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

Ariana Grande – "The Boy is Mine" – Efectos visuales de Digital Axis

Eminem – "Houdini" – Efectos visuales de Synapse Virtual Production, Louise Lee, Rich Lee, Metaphysic, Flawless Post

Justin Timberlake – "Selfish" – Efectos visuales de Candice Dragonas

Megan Thee Stallion – "BOA" – Efectos visuales de Mathematic

Olivia Rodrigo – "Get Him Back!" – Efectos visuales de Cooper Vacheron, Preston Mohr, Karen Arakelian, Justin Johnson

Taylor Swift con Post Malone – "Fortnight" – Efectos visuales de Parliament

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN ARTÍSTICA

Charli XCX – "360" – Dirección artística de Grace Surnow

Lisa – "Rockstar" – Dirección artística de Pongsan Thawatwichian

Megan Thee Stallion – "BOA" – Dirección artística de Brittany Porter

Olivia Rodrigo – "Bad Idea Right?" – Dirección artística de Nicholas des Jardins

Sabrina Carpenter – "Please Please Please" – Dirección artística de Nicholas des Jardins

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – "Fortnight" – Dirección artística de Ethan Tobman