VMAs 2024: Lista de ganadores (+ACTUALIZACIÓN EN VIVO)
Los VMAs 2024 llegaron, ¡y no podríamos estar más entusiasmados! Este año es una noche inolvidable, repleta de actuaciones impresionantes que nos tienen a todos a la expectativa, junto con nominaciones que han mantenido las redes sociales en constante conversación y a los diferentes 'fandoms' completamente enloquecidos.
Como era de esperarse, Taylor Swift es la más nominada con 12 reconocimientos, seguida de su compañero en el tema 'Fortnight', Post Malone, con 11. Y por supuesto, el momento más esperado será Katy Perry siendo Katy Perry y emocionándonos a todos con su Video Vanguard Award performance ¡que acaba de anunciar que incluirá vuelo en el escenario!
Una mención especial merece el rapero Eminem, que inició la noche con una mezcla de nostalgia y música nueva que animó a todos. ¡Estamos listos!
Entérate aquí quienes se llevaron el codiciado "Moon Person" en los VMAs 2024
VIDEO DEL AÑO
Ariana Grande – "We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)"
Billie Eilish – "Lunch"
Doja Cat – "Paint the town red"
Eminem – "Houdini"
SZA – "Snooze"
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – "Fortnight"
ARTISTA DEL AÑO
Ariana Grande
Bad Bunny
Eminem
Sabrina Carpenter
SZA
Taylor Swift
TE PUEDE INTERESAR: ¡Puro fuego! Así llegó Karol G a los VMAs 2024: su historia en la ceremonia de premios
LA CANCIÓN DEL AÑO
Beyoncé – "Texas Hold 'Em"
Jack Harlow – "Lovin On Me"
Kendrick Lamar – "Not Like Us"
Sabrina Carpenter – "Espresso" (GANADORA)
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – "Fortnight"
Teddy Swims – "Lose Control"
MEJOR ARTISTA REVELACIÓN
Benson Boone
Chappell Roan
Gracie Abrams
Shaboozey
Teddy nada
Tyla
PRESENTACIÓN PUSH DEL AÑO
Agosto de 2023: Kaliii – "Area Codes"
Septiembre de 2023: GloRilla – "Lick or Sum"
Octubre de 2023: Benson Boone – "In the Stars"
Noviembre de 2023: Coco Jones – "ICU"
Diciembre de 2023: Victoria Monét – "On My Mama"
Enero de 2024: Jessie Murph – "Wild Ones"
Febrero de 2024: Teddy Swims – "Lose Control"
Marzo de 2024: Chappell Roan – "Red Wine Supernova"
Abril de 2024: Flyana Boss – "Yeaaa"
Mayo de 2024: Laufey – "Goddess"
Junio de 2024: Le Sserafim – "Easy"
Julio de 2024: The Warning – "Automatic Sun"
LEER MÁS: Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes y Sabrina Carpenter ¿el triángulo amoroso que se robará el show en los VMAs?
MEJOR COLABORACIÓN
Drake con Sexyy Red y SZA – "Rich Baby Daddy"
GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion – "Wanna Be"
Jessie Murph ft. Jelly Roll – "Wild Ones"
Jung Kook ft. Latto – "Seven"
Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen – "I Had Some Help"
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – "Fortnight" (GANADOR)
MEJOR CANCIÓN DEL VERANO
Kendrick Lamar, Future, Metro Boomin - "Like That"
Chapell Roan - "Good luck, Babe!"
Benson Boone - "Beautiful Things"
Tommy Richman - "MILLION DOLLAR BABY"
SZA - "Saturn"
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – "Fortnight" (GANADOR)
Shaboozey - "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"
Eminem - "Houdini"
Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla - "Wanna Be"
Billie Eilish - "Birds of a Feather"
Kendrick Lamar - "Not Like Us"
Billie Eilish, Charli XCX - "Guess"
Hozier - "Too Sweet"
Ariana Grande - "We Can't Be Friends (wait for your love)"
Sabrina Carpenter - "Please Please Please"
Morgan Wallen, Post Malone - "I Had Some Help"
MICHAEL JACKSON VIDEO VANGUARD AWARD
Katy Perry (RECIPIENTE)
MEJOR ARTISTA POP
Camila Cabello
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Sabrina Carpenter
Tate McRae
Taylor Swift
MEJOR CANCIÓN DE HIP HOP
Drake ft. Sexyy Red y SZA – "Rich Baby Daddy"
Eminem – "Houdini"
GloRilla – "Yeah Glo!"
Gunna – "Fukumean"
Megan Thee Stallion – "BOA"
Travis Scott ft. Playboi Carti – "FE!N"
MEJOR CANCIÓN DE R&B
Alicia Keys – "Lifeline"
Muni Long – "Made For Me"
SZA – "Snooze"
Tyla – "Water"
Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage – "Good Good" –
Victoria Monét – "On My Mama"
MEJOR CANCIÓN ALTERNATIVA
Benson Boone – "Beautiful Things" (GANADOR)
Bleachers – "Tiny Moves"
Hozier – "Too Sweet"
Imagine Dragons – "Eyes Closed"
Linkin Park – "Friendly Fire"
Teddy Swims – "Lose Control (Live)"
MEJOR CANCIÓN ROCK
Bon Jovi – "Legendary"
Coldplay – "Feelslikeimfallinginlove"
Green Day – "Dilemma"
Kings of Leon – "Mustang"
Lenny Kravitz – "Human" (GANADOR)
U2 – "Atomic City"
MEJOR CANCIÓN LATINA
Anitta – "Mil veces"
Bad Bunny – "Monaco"
Karol G – "Mi ex tenía razón"
Myke Towers – "Lala"
Peso pluma & Anitta – "Bellakeo"
Rauw Alejandro – "Touching the Sky"
Shakira & Cardi B – "Puntería "
MEJOR CANCIÓN DE AFROBEATS
Ayra Starr ft. Giveon – "Last Heartbreak Song"
Burna Boy – "City Boys"
Chris Brown ft. Davido y Lojay – "Sensational"
Tems – "Love Me JeJe"
Tyla – "Water" (GANADORA)
Usher, Pheelz – "Ruin"
MEJOR CANCIÓN DE K-POP
Jung Kook ft. Latto – "Seven"
Lisa – "Rockstar"
NCT Dream – "Smoothie"
NewJeans – "Super Shy"
Stray Kids – "Lalalala"
Tomorrow X Together – "Deja vu"
MEJOR VIDEO PARA EL BIEN (incluye un mensaje social)
Alexander Stewart – "If You Only Knew"
Billie Eilish – "What Was I Made For (De la película "Barbie")"
Coldplay – "Feelslikeimfallinginlove"
Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll – "Best for Me"
Raye – "Genesis"
Tyler Childers – "In Your Love"
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN
Ariana Grande – "We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)" – Dirigida por Christian Breslauer
Bleachers – "Tiny Moves" – Dirigida por Alex Lockett y Margaret Qualley
Eminem – "Houdini" – Dirigida por Rich Lee
Megan Thee Stallion – "BOA" – Dirigida por Daniel Iglesias Jr.
Sabrina Carpenter – "Please Please Please" – Dirigida por Bardia Zeinali
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – "Fortnight" – Dirigida por Taylor Swift
MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA
Ariana Grande – "We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)" – Cinematografía de Anatol Trofimov
Charli XCX – "Von Dutch" – Cinematografía de Jeff Bierman
Dua Lipa – "Illusion" – Cinematografía de Nikita Kuzmenko
Olivia Rodrigo – "Obsessed" – Cinematografía de Marz Miller
Rauw Alejandro – "Touching the Sky" – Cinematografía de Camilo Monsalve
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – "Fortnight" – Cinematografía de Rodrigo Prieto
MEJOR EDICIÓN
Anitta – "Mil Veces" – Edición de Nick Yumul
Ariana Grande – "We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)" – Edición de Luis Caraza Peimbert
Eminem – "Houdini" – Edición de David Checel
Lisa – "Rockstar" – Edición de Nik Kohler
Sabrina Carpenter – "Espresso" – Edición de Jai Shukla
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – "Fortnight" – Edición de Chancler Haynes
MEJOR COREOGRAFÍA
Bleachers – "Tiny Moves" – Coreografía de Margaret Qualley
Dua Lipa – "Houdini" – Coreografía de Charm La'Donna
Lisa – "Rockstar" – Coreografía de Sean Bankhead
Rauw Alejandro – "Touching the Sky" – Coreografía de Felix 'Fefe' Burgos
Tate McRae – "Greedy" – Coreografía de Sean Bankhead
Troye Sivan – "Rush" – Coreografía de Sergio Reis, Mauro Van De Kerkhof
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
Ariana Grande – "The Boy is Mine" – Efectos visuales de Digital Axis
Eminem – "Houdini" – Efectos visuales de Synapse Virtual Production, Louise Lee, Rich Lee, Metaphysic, Flawless Post
Justin Timberlake – "Selfish" – Efectos visuales de Candice Dragonas
Megan Thee Stallion – "BOA" – Efectos visuales de Mathematic
Olivia Rodrigo – "Get Him Back!" – Efectos visuales de Cooper Vacheron, Preston Mohr, Karen Arakelian, Justin Johnson
Taylor Swift con Post Malone – "Fortnight" – Efectos visuales de Parliament
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN ARTÍSTICA
Charli XCX – "360" – Dirección artística de Grace Surnow
Lisa – "Rockstar" – Dirección artística de Pongsan Thawatwichian
Megan Thee Stallion – "BOA" – Dirección artística de Brittany Porter
Olivia Rodrigo – "Bad Idea Right?" – Dirección artística de Nicholas des Jardins
Sabrina Carpenter – "Please Please Please" – Dirección artística de Nicholas des Jardins
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – "Fortnight" – Dirección artística de Ethan Tobman