The BEST Halloween decorations in LA! Info on where and how to find them. Free and updated for 2024! Every year, many of the houses in Burbank and Toluca Lake go ALL OUT with the best Halloween decorations, featuring scare actors, photo ops, walk throughs, and more. Keep in mind these houses are NOT all in the same place. While some of them might be near each other, they're not all walkable from each other. Luckily, there's a handy map that compiles them all with addresses and pictures for you to plan out exactly which ones you want to see — you can find all the info linked on my Instagram account, or go to the following handle on IG: @halloweeninburbankmap. Some of the houses featured in this video (all IG handles): @burbankclownhouse @lilley_hall_toluca_lake @burbankhaunt @nightmare_on_orchard @holidayfantasiescometolife @circus_of_nightmares (not featured in this video, but opening Oct 17th)