Alerta para fans y amantes de la música. Las nominaciones para los Premios Grammy 2025 se anunciarán durante un evento especial transmitido en vivo el 8 de noviembre del 2024.

La ceremonia cuenta con una alineación de presentadores de renombre para dar cada nominación, incluyendo a Gayle King, Kylie Minogue, Jim Gaffigan y varios ganadores del GRAMMY de años anteriores.

La 67ª entrega anual de los Premios GRAMMY está programada para el 2 de febrero de 2025 en el Crypto.com Arena de Los Ángeles. El evento se transmitirá en vivo en CBS y estará disponible para streaming en Paramount+.

Noticia en desarrollo...

Nominados a los Grammys 2025

Álbum del Año

André 3000 - New Blue Sun

Beyoncé - Cowboy Carter

Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard and Soft

Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Charli XCX - Brat

Jacob Collier - Djesse Vol. 4

Sabrina Carpenter - Short n' Sweet

Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department

Grabación del Año

The Beatles - Now and Then

Beyoncé - Texas Hold 'Em

Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather

Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!

Charli XCX - 360

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - Fortnight

Canción del Año

Beyoncé - Texas Hold 'Em

Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather

Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile

Sabrina Carpenter - Please Please Please

Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - Fortnight

Mejor Artista Nuevo

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

RAYE

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Productor del Año, No Clásico

Alissia ("Bugs" Jamila Woods)

Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II ("Die With A Smile" Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars)

Ian Fitchuk ("AMEN" Beyoncé)

Mustard ("Not Like Us" Kendrick Lamar)

Daniel Nigro ("Good Luck, Babe!" Chappell Roan)

Compositor del Año, No Clásico

Jessi Alexander ("Remember Him That Way" Luke Combs)

Amy Allen ("Espresso" Sabrina Carpenter)

Edgar Barrera ("Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido" Karol G)

Jessie Jo Dillon ("Sorry Mom" Kelsea Ballerini)

RAYE ("RIIVERDANCE" Beyoncé)

Mejor Interpretación Pop Solista

"Bodyguard" Beyoncé

"Espresso" Sabrina Carpenter

"Apple" Charli xcx

"Birds of a Feather" Billie Eilish

"Good Luck, Babe!" Chappell Roan

Mejor Interpretación Pop Dúo/Grupo

"Us." Gracie Abrams featuring Taylor Swift

"Levii's Jeans" Beyoncé featuring Post Malone

"Guess" Charli xcx and Billie Eilish

"the boy is mine" Ariana Grande, Brandy and Monica

"Die With A Smile" Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

Mejor Álbum Vocal Pop

Ariana Grande - Eternal Sunshine

Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard and Soft

Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Sabrina Carpenter - Short n' Sweet

Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department

Mejor Grabación de Dance/Electrónica

Disclosure - She's Gone, Dance On

Four Tet - Loved

Fred Again.. & Baby Keem - Leavemealone

Justice & Tame Impala - Neverender

Kaytranada Featuring Childish Gambino - Witchy

Mejor Grabación Dance Pop

"Make You Mine" Madison Beer (Madison Beer & Leroy Clampitt, productores; Mitch

McCarthy, mexcla)

"Von Dutch" Charli xcx (Finn Keane, productor; Tom Norris, mezcla)

"L'AMOUR DE MA VIE [OVER NOW EXTENDED EDIT]" Billie Eilish (Billie Eilish & FINNEAS, productores; Jon Castelli & Aron Forbes, mezcla)

"yes, and?" Ariana Grande (Ariana Grande, ILYA & Max Martin, productores; Serban Ghenea, mezcla)

"Got Me Started" Troye Sivan (Ian Kirkpatrick, productores; Alex Ghenea, mexcla)

Mejor Álbum de Dance/Electrónica

Charli XCX - Brat

Four Tet - Three

Justice - Hyperdrama

Kaytranada - Timeless

Zedd - Telos

Mejor Grabación Remasterizada

Charli XCX - Von Dutch A. G. Cook Remix Featuring Addison Rae

Doechii & Kaytranada Featuring JT - Alter Ego (Kaytranada Remix)

Julian Marley & Antaeus - Jah Sees Them (Amapiano Remix)

Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)

Shaboozey & David Guetta - A Bar Song (Tipsy) (Remix)

Mejor Interpretación de Rock

The Beatles - Now and Then

The Black Keys - Beautiful People (Stay High)

Green Day - The American Dream Is Killing Me

Idles - Gift Horse

Pearl Jam - Dark Matter

St. Vincent - Broken Man

Mejor Canción de Rock

The Black Keys - Beautiful People (Stay High)

Green Day - Dilemma

Idles - Gift Horse

Pearl Jam - Dark Matter

St. Vincent - Broken Man

Mejor Álbum de Rock

The Black Crowes - Happiness Bastards

Fontaines D.C. - Romance

Green Day - Saviors

Idles - Tangk

Jack White - No Name

Pearl Jam - Dark Matter

The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds

Mejor Interpretación de Música Alternativa

Cage the Elephant - Neon Pill

Fontaines D.C. - Starburster

Kim Gordon - Bye Bye

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds - Song of the Lake

St. Vincent - Flea

Mejor Álbum de Música Alternativa

Brittany Howard - What Now

Clairo - Charm

Kim Gordon - The Collective

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds - Wild God

St. Vincent - All Born Screaming

Mejor Interpretación de R&B

Chris Brown - Residuals

Coco Jones - Here We Go (Uh Oh)

Jhené Aiko - Guidance

Muni Long - Made for Me (Live on BET)

SZA - Saturn

Mejor Interpretación Tradicional de R&B

Mejor Canción de R&B

Mejor Álbum de R&B Progresivo

Mejor Álbum de R&B

Mejor Interpretación de Rap