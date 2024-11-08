Grammys 2025: Los nominados
Alerta para fans y amantes de la música. Las nominaciones para los Premios Grammy 2025 se anunciarán durante un evento especial transmitido en vivo el 8 de noviembre del 2024.
La ceremonia cuenta con una alineación de presentadores de renombre para dar cada nominación, incluyendo a Gayle King, Kylie Minogue, Jim Gaffigan y varios ganadores del GRAMMY de años anteriores.
La 67ª entrega anual de los Premios GRAMMY está programada para el 2 de febrero de 2025 en el Crypto.com Arena de Los Ángeles. El evento se transmitirá en vivo en CBS y estará disponible para streaming en Paramount+.
Noticia en desarrollo...
Nominados a los Grammys 2025
Álbum del Año
André 3000 - New Blue Sun
Beyoncé - Cowboy Carter
Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard and Soft
Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
Charli XCX - Brat
Jacob Collier - Djesse Vol. 4
Sabrina Carpenter - Short n' Sweet
Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department
Grabación del Año
The Beatles - Now and Then
Beyoncé - Texas Hold 'Em
Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather
Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!
Charli XCX - 360
Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us
Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso
Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - Fortnight
Canción del Año
Beyoncé - Texas Hold 'Em
Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather
Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!
Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile
Sabrina Carpenter - Please Please Please
Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - Fortnight
Mejor Artista Nuevo
Benson Boone
Sabrina Carpenter
Doechii
Khruangbin
RAYE
Chappell Roan
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Productor del Año, No Clásico
Alissia ("Bugs" Jamila Woods)
Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II ("Die With A Smile" Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars)
Ian Fitchuk ("AMEN" Beyoncé)
Mustard ("Not Like Us" Kendrick Lamar)
Daniel Nigro ("Good Luck, Babe!" Chappell Roan)
Compositor del Año, No Clásico
Jessi Alexander ("Remember Him That Way" Luke Combs)
Amy Allen ("Espresso" Sabrina Carpenter)
Edgar Barrera ("Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido" Karol G)
Jessie Jo Dillon ("Sorry Mom" Kelsea Ballerini)
RAYE ("RIIVERDANCE" Beyoncé)
Mejor Interpretación Pop Solista
"Bodyguard" Beyoncé
"Espresso" Sabrina Carpenter
"Apple" Charli xcx
"Birds of a Feather" Billie Eilish
"Good Luck, Babe!" Chappell Roan
Mejor Interpretación Pop Dúo/Grupo
"Us." Gracie Abrams featuring Taylor Swift
"Levii's Jeans" Beyoncé featuring Post Malone
"Guess" Charli xcx and Billie Eilish
"the boy is mine" Ariana Grande, Brandy and Monica
"Die With A Smile" Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars
Mejor Álbum Vocal Pop
Ariana Grande - Eternal Sunshine
Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard and Soft
Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
Sabrina Carpenter - Short n' Sweet
Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department
Mejor Grabación de Dance/Electrónica
Disclosure - She's Gone, Dance On
Four Tet - Loved
Fred Again.. & Baby Keem - Leavemealone
Justice & Tame Impala - Neverender
Kaytranada Featuring Childish Gambino - Witchy
Mejor Grabación Dance Pop
"Make You Mine" Madison Beer (Madison Beer & Leroy Clampitt, productores; Mitch
McCarthy, mexcla)
"Von Dutch" Charli xcx (Finn Keane, productor; Tom Norris, mezcla)
"L'AMOUR DE MA VIE [OVER NOW EXTENDED EDIT]" Billie Eilish (Billie Eilish & FINNEAS, productores; Jon Castelli & Aron Forbes, mezcla)
"yes, and?" Ariana Grande (Ariana Grande, ILYA & Max Martin, productores; Serban Ghenea, mezcla)
"Got Me Started" Troye Sivan (Ian Kirkpatrick, productores; Alex Ghenea, mexcla)
Mejor Álbum de Dance/Electrónica
Charli XCX - Brat
Four Tet - Three
Justice - Hyperdrama
Kaytranada - Timeless
Zedd - Telos
Mejor Grabación Remasterizada
Charli XCX - Von Dutch A. G. Cook Remix Featuring Addison Rae
Doechii & Kaytranada Featuring JT - Alter Ego (Kaytranada Remix)
Julian Marley & Antaeus - Jah Sees Them (Amapiano Remix)
Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)
Shaboozey & David Guetta - A Bar Song (Tipsy) (Remix)
Mejor Interpretación de Rock
The Beatles - Now and Then
The Black Keys - Beautiful People (Stay High)
Green Day - The American Dream Is Killing Me
Idles - Gift Horse
Pearl Jam - Dark Matter
St. Vincent - Broken Man
Mejor Canción de Rock
The Black Keys - Beautiful People (Stay High)
Green Day - Dilemma
Idles - Gift Horse
Pearl Jam - Dark Matter
St. Vincent - Broken Man
Mejor Álbum de Rock
The Black Crowes - Happiness Bastards
Fontaines D.C. - Romance
Green Day - Saviors
Idles - Tangk
Jack White - No Name
Pearl Jam - Dark Matter
The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds
Mejor Interpretación de Música Alternativa
Cage the Elephant - Neon Pill
Fontaines D.C. - Starburster
Kim Gordon - Bye Bye
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds - Song of the Lake
St. Vincent - Flea
Mejor Álbum de Música Alternativa
Brittany Howard - What Now
Clairo - Charm
Kim Gordon - The Collective
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds - Wild God
St. Vincent - All Born Screaming
Mejor Interpretación de R&B
Chris Brown - Residuals
Coco Jones - Here We Go (Uh Oh)
Jhené Aiko - Guidance
Muni Long - Made for Me (Live on BET)
SZA - Saturn
Mejor Interpretación Tradicional de R&B
Mejor Canción de R&B
Mejor Álbum de R&B Progresivo
Mejor Álbum de R&B
Mejor Interpretación de Rap