Cardi B Forgives Offset Even After Cheating Scandal: 'There's No Perfect Relationship!'

If there is one thing Cardi B learned from loving Offset, it is the fact that none of them is perfect -- even their relationship.

Since they tied the knot in Sept. 2017, they faced marriage life's problems, including Offset's infidelity issue that led them to end their relationship just five months after she gave birth to their first child.

However, her husband still tried to win her back. A few days before the new year, they got back together and confirmed that they have started to "work things out."

In the following year, the Grammy Awardee allegedly dedicated the track "Be Careful" (a song from her hit debut album "Invasion of Privacy") to her cheating husband.

"Be careful with me, do you know what you're doing? Whose feelings that you're hurting and bruising? You gon' gain the whole world but is it worth the girl that you losing?" Cardi B rapped in the song.

Remembering Offset's Infidelity

Almost a year after their near divorce, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper recollected her "bad" memories with Offset.

In her interview with Vogue for its January 2020 issue, Cardi B disclosed the reason why she stayed with the 27-year-old rapper.

According to Cardi, a lot of people got mad at her for staying with Offset and deciding to try to work together with him again. A lot of women showed their disappointment towards her, too, for welcoming him back even after he cheated on her.

She added that she received criticisms for having a child with Offset when he had three children. In response, Cardi B defended her husband and told people that it is never a bad thing to have plenty of kids in the house, emphasizing that they bring "fun to life."

"I believe in forgiveness. I prayed on it. Me and my husband, we prayed on it. We had priests come to us. And we just came to an understanding like, bro, it's really us against the world," the "Hustlers" actress said of Offset.

Cardi B also talked about how Offset has always been there for her, and how she does the same thing for him in return. The rapper convinced her husband that monogamy is the only way not to betray "the person who has his back."

"I'll beat your ass if you cheat on me," she jokingly said.

Despite all these issues, Cardi still chose to look at the brighter side and forgave her husband once more.

Offset Cheated Again?

Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend, Jade, revealed that Offset allegedly sent her a direct message on Instagram saying "Miss you fr."

To prove her claims are true, she recorded a video of herself showing that the message was sent from Offset's verified account alongside the caption "Your wife @iamcardib has a OPEN CRIMINAL CASE, why are you writing me you don't respect her ???????"

Cardi B claimed that Offset's account was hacked and clarified that whoever messaged her was not her husband. She proved that "the whole thing is just some bulls**t" by sharing videos with Offset, showing that they were with their kid all night.

The truth is yet to be revealed, but Cardi still hopes that history did not repeat itself this time.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles