Caitlyn Jenner's Son Believes 'I'm A Celebrity' FAKED This Emotional Scene

"I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here" made Caitlyn Jenner look pathetic in he final scene in the show, and it appears they did it intentionally.

During her whole stay in the middle of the jungle in Australia, Caitlyn never heard a word from any members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, causing viewers to show empathy towards the star as a sign of support.

Due to the KarJenners' lack of encouragement, they received condemnation from the public and even ended up being called "disgusting" and despicable. They gained more criticisms after the former Olympian left the camp and walked through the bridge only to learn that no one from her family was waiting for her.

Good thing Mark Jefferies, Daily Mail Showbiz editor, immediately clarified that the episode aired when Caitlyn's business partner Sophia Hutchins was still on her way to Australia. His tweet took the fans' worries away, assuring them that Caitlyn's partner would be meeting and surprising her.

But still, fans took to Twitter to show their dismay toward the family for not greeting her, which is a long-standing tradition when someone has been voted off the reality TV show. It frustrated the viewers to know that Caitlyn has 10 children and 20 grandchildren and no one put an effort to jet to Australia to congratulate her.

No family member has spoken up about the issue just yet, except for Caitlyn's son Brandon Jenner who explained their side to a random fan.

The said fan of Caitlyn questioned Brandon for not being there for their dad and how it made them sad to see Caitlyn got upset because of that.

The 38-year-old TV personality then accused the producers of "I'm A Celebrity" for "fabricating" the whole scene for empathy. Brandon responded to the fan and defended his family.

According to Brandon, the producers are to be blamed for the lame storyline since they also failed to reach them out to tell them what to do.

"I think it might have been a 'storyline' the producers wanted to fabricate in order to get more empathy for Caitlyn. That's how that kind of TV works," Brandon went on.

The First and Last Online Support for Caitlyn?

A few days after the clan received heavy criticisms, both Kendall and Kylie displayed their support for Caitlyn by liking posts related to their dad.

Kendall liked a video of Caitlyn dancing to the "Girls Aloud" dance routine together with her co-celebrities Nadine Coyle and Jacqueline Jossa. kendall added that not because she is not posting anything about her dad, it does not mean she does not want to support her.

Meanwhile, Kylie showed her support by interacting with Caitlyn's post with her dogs and Sophia alongside the caption, "We are all rooting for you @caitlynjenner on @imacelebritylive on @itv."

Since then, Caitlyn never heard from the two again even after she finally came back to civilization.

Fans are not still so sure if they just truly wanted to support her secretly, or they do not really care at all.

