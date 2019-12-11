Khloe Kardashian Reveals Why Kylie and Kendall Jenner Rarely Appear On 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'

"Keeping Up with The Kardashians" currently has 247 episodes where the members of Kardashians-Jenners clan show their daily lives and secrets. However, fans recently noticed that both Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner are missing in action most of the time.

For the first time in history, a member of KarJenners shared the history of the 17-season old hit TV series

Caitlyn's Exposé

Caitlyn Jenner told the family's story to her campmates when she was still inside "I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here."

Despite Kris Jenner's attempts to stop her from revealing so much "humiliating" family secrets and facts in the show, Caitlyn remained unbothered and told a brief history of KUWTK to the people in the camp.

The former Olympic Gold Medalist began detailing the establishment of the show, recollecting how she and Kris sat on the bed while "The Osbournes" -- the reality TV show which featured Ozzy Osbourne and his family -- was on the air.

During that time, the reality TV program topped the trending list, and they got the idea of making their show out of it.

"They gave us a budget for six episodes and one camera," Caitlyn revealed. "And we started shooting, and before we got done the shooting, they ordered [now] twelve episodes instead of six".

The show premiered in 2007 and it originally centered around the three Kardashian sisters since the Jenners -- Kendall and Kylie -- were just 11 and 10 respectively during that time.

But now that the two are already grown-ups, fans still questioned their rare participations in the show.

Khloe's Revelation

One of Khloe Kardashian's fans asked her on Twitter about the contracts they have signed on. The fan wrote: "This ain't shade AT ALL but do Kendall and Kylie have different contracts now for #KUWTK? cos Kendall rarely films and Kylie isn't featured a whole lot?"

The question started after Kim Kardashian threatened to fire their eldest sister Kourtney Kardashian.

Khloe, in return, answered the fan and stated that the Jenners have different contracts while the three Kardashians "have an equal" one.

Kendall and Kylie have different contracts. Kourt, Kim and I have an equal contract. https://t.co/Ww3a65YFId — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 9, 2019



Kourtney Should Do Her Job

In the recent episode of KUWTK, the KKW Beauty owner criticized her eldest sister for not opening up about her personal life every time they shoot their reality TV series.

The 40-year-old TV personality kept her mouth shut when Kim asked her about the hickey on her neck, which made her sister more curious. According to Kourtney, she never liked to share things with her sisters, most especially her dating life.

To personally reveal Kourtney's secret, Kim and Khloe followed her to a house to see the "new guy".

Kim, to her dismay, said that they promised to share their lives through the series, but her sister just wanted to be behind the camera.

Later that day, Kourtney called them for invading her privacy when she only went home for a meeting. But Kim and Khloe defended themselves again, as Kourtney did not have a right to say the word "privacy" when they made a pact for the show.

