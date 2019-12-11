Did Anne Hathaway Already Give Birth to Baby Number 2? PROOF HERE!

It looks like one of America's favorite actresses has given birth to her second baby.

Anne Hathaway has shared her pregnancy progress via social media in the past months.

Now, according to The Daily Mail, the "Catwoman" actress was spotted with her husband, Adam Shulman, carrying an infant car seat covered with a blanket. With them was their three-year-old son, Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman. They were taking a stroll down a street in Connecticut last Sunday.

The actress was also spotted with her toddler's backpack. She was wearing a cream jacket with a turtleneck top, finishing off her look with jeans and boots.

A gray beanie was on her head to keep extra warm and of course, her husband was wearing a black puffer jacket and a beanie while their son wore a penguin hat.

This soon led to the rumors that the couple welcomed a little bundle of joy into the world.

This news came after Anne's week-long absence from the public.

In July, Hathaway announced her second pregnancy on Instagram. She opened up about a painful pregnancy struggle before the second child.

"It's not for a movie. #2. All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love," Hathaway wrote.

Days after she announced the pregnancy, the "Oceans 8" actress discussed her new chapter and pushing back against the narrative about pregnancy that can often silence those struggling to conceive.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Hathaway said she was thrilled that it was happening, and it was something she has been waiting for a while.

"It's not always a straight line. There is a sort of one-size-fits-all narrative to this, and of course, it's wonderful that we celebrate the happy moment when it's ready to share," Anne said.

She added, "I think there is a silence around the moments before that, and they're not all happy, and in fact, a lot of them are quite painful. I think that pain is increased when we think we're the only one going through it."

Hathaway said she wanted to make sure that the people struggling to have a child should also feel like they are seen, saying that her announcement was not to make somebody feel "worse" about themselves.

"You can't help it. You want something so bad, and it feels like it's happening to everyone else but you," Hathaway furthered.

Since becoming a mother, Hathaway has been pretty open about her life in the public eye.

Last January, Anne revealed that after a wild night out with Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves, she vowed to stop drinking until her son is 18.

Speaking to Modern Luxury's Boston Common magazine, Anne Hathaway is not quitting drinking because she has a problem, but because it is the way she drinks that lead her to have hangovers.

"It's just the way I do it - which I personally think is really fun and awesome - is just not the kind of fun and awesome that goes with have a child for me, but this is not a moralistic stance," the 37-year-old star emphasized.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles