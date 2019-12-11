Countdown to 2020: 5 Eye Makeup Gifts From Amazon To Update Someone's Makeup Kit

The eyes have their way of communicating despite the absence of spoken words. It shows our real emotion and represents the entire character of our face. So if having expressive eyes is one of your bucket list this coming 2020, then you should not ignore the power of eye makeup.

Eye makeup -- ranging from eyeshadow, mascara, eyeliner to lash extensions -- is essential in making our eyes look appealing and expressive. For sure, you have seen tons of makeup tutorials on YouTube to master every trick to bring out the natural sultry and elegant features of those eyes.

However, all thsse tricks are useless if you keep using low-quality products that are not worth your money.

Below are the top five excellent performing eye makeup on Amazon that you can give yourself (or your girlfriends) this holiday season.

Milani Eyeshadow Primer

Eye makeup primer is essential in prepping the eyes for the tons of blending that is about to happen. This Milani Eyeshadow Primer does not just moisturize the fragile skin around our eyes but also helps intensify and hold eye shadow from the day until night.

This eye primer works perfectly on all skin tones. It is very lightweight and free from sticky feeling other primers are known for.

It also helps control the oil around the eye area and keep your eyeshadow crease-proof.

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer

Many beauty bloggers swear by the quality and performance of this product; it has been even named as America's number one concealer in 2018.

True to its promise, the Maybelline Instant Age Rewind concealer brightens tired-looking eyes by magically erasing dark circles in just one swipe.

The good thing about this product is it is not only makeup but also a treatment concealer that will eventually reduce the appearance of dark circles and redness of the eyes.

Lamora Eyeshadow Palette

Of course, an all make up look will not be complete without eyeshadow. This Lamora Eyeshadow Palette is perfect for both everyday and party glam look. It has 16 different shades that you can play and be creative with for your office, party, night out and date night look.

It comes in three different palettes: Nude Exposed, Nude Matte and Nude Naturel. The color combination in each palette helps you achieve a neutral smokey eye. It is highly pigmented and the shimmer shades are not too overwhelming.

Haus Labs Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner

Unleash your inner Lady Gaga with this long-wearing matte eyeliner from the cosmetic line owned and endorsed by the pop star herself.

Unlike other liquid eyeliners, Haus Labs' quick-dry formula glides smoothly on top of any eye makeup. No tugging, flaking, and feathering, just subtle bold consistency to achieve Lady Gaga's signature dramatic cat-eye wing.

L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Carbon Black

Who does not love a thick, long, and luscious lashes? Finish off your overall look with this L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Carbon Black that gives you five times natural lashes thickness.

It is also perfect for your besties who have sensitive eyes or wears contact lenses.

Bottom Line

It is never too late for a holiday shopping, head on to Amazon to score these high-quality eye makeups that will surely level up their makeup game!

