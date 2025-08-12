The tennis legend Serena Williams was feeling herself on Aug. 10 at the Fouquet's New York hotel and posted from her hotel mirror moment on Instagram.

In the first and third photos, Williams posed in two different ways in a hotel room, gazing unapologetically at herself.

For the second photo in her carousel, she highlighted the points of the pink French-inspirational toile wallpaper.

As Williams was oozing with confidence, followers weren't afraid to let her know that something did not quite look right about her look.

Williams donned a single-color gray ensemble made up of a maxi skirt and a sleeveless crop top, flaunting her toned body by exposing her abs and well-toned arms.

Adding some color, she put on red-orange heels and had her signature blonde ombre hair loose.

In one of the photos, she scowled at the mirror, with one hand holding her phone and the other resting on her hip. In the third photo, she rested her hand on the hinge of a doorway.

She captioned the post, "But wait, let me take Celfie" in the caption which could be a reference to The Chainsmokers 2014 song "#SELFIE."

Fans were left worried in the post, with some sharing emotional responses.

"I love you girl...but seeing this new image of you truly makes me feel SAD. You were the epitome of Black Girl Magic and Beauty before this current journey that you've been on.

I pray you find and love your true center and self." another wrote.

Another said, I like the old you better. It seems that you are bleaching your skin. Bad example for your daughter and young black girls.

You must be proud of yourself. You are an accomplished black woman. Your husband married a dark skin woman."

"Yeah I don't like this new Serena! Bring back the thick black woman." another complained.

Williams' recent weight loss appears intentional, as the 23-time Grand Slam winner has been frequently hitting the gym following the birth of her second daughter, Adira River Ohanian, in August 2023.

Though she is slimming down, fans expressed concern over her losing her signature figure, including her plump derrière.

In recent Instagram photos, her thighs appear smaller compared to her playing days, prompting vocal reactions from longtime followers.

There was talk of skin bleaching last year when she posted pictures with a paler complexion. Williams discussed the gossip in a tutorial on makeup featuring her Wyn Beauty products.

"And no, for you haters out there, I do not bleach my skin," she said, explaining color variations as the result of sunlight. "There is a thing called sunlight, and in that sunlight, you get different colors."

Terming the speculations as "ridiculous," Williams confirmed her pride in her self.

"I am a dark Black woman and I love who I am and I love how I look and that's just not my thing. And if people do it, that's their thing, and they have every opportunity and they should, I don't judge." she averred.