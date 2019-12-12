5 Medicated Lip Balm Brands in Amazon For 2020

It is once again that time of the year when Queen Elsa would proudly say that "the cold never bothered me anyway" while the rest of us suffer from the freezing weather.

Aside from thick snow, heat-tech sweater, thermal jacket, gloves, and boots, winter is also the time when we get stubbornly chapped and cracked lips. Ugh! We have all been there, but it seems like we never learned our lessons every year and keep forgetting to stock up on lip balms that will keep our lips moisturized.

The use of lip balm can be traced back to circa 40 B.C when ancient Egyptians, including Cleopatra herself, used beeswax to prep their lips together with natural ingredients like olive oil and animal fats.

But did you know that aside from the extremely cold weather, we can also get chapped, cracked, or dry lips when we take certain medications and have a habit of excessively licking our lips? Yes, and although it is very rare, some people may also develop a severe form of chapped lips called cheilitis.

So before we end up getting this infection, better bring our lip balm game to the next level and prevent unhealthy lips condition. With that said, here are the top five medicated lip balm products that sworn to by Amazon shoppers.

Burt's Bees Beeswax Lip Balm

Going on the first spot is still the top-selling Burt's Bees Beeswax Lip Balm, which is an ultimate holy grail item in every woman (and even men's) lip care. This product is known for its natural beeswax ingredients alongside vitamin E and peppermint oil, which gives that hydrating and nourishing feeling.

Nothing beats the original Burt's Bees flavor, which is available in a value pack of four. It is perfect for those who want to hoard this lip balm holy grail and keep one of each in the bathroom, purse, car and office in case of emergency.

Mentholatum Natural Ice Medicated Lip Balm

This underrated lip balm has been available in the market for the past 25 years. Mentholatum has managed to keep the original formula meant to protect the lips from harsh environmental conditions.

Did we mention that it also has SPF 15? Yup, so it is a perfect all-year-round lips protection not just during winter, but also during the scorching heat of summer.

ChapStick Moisturizer With SPF 15

Of course, this list will not be complete without the famous ChapStick brand. But this particular variant with SPF 15 promises full eight-hour lip moisture through the help of its ultra-hydrating formula, which includes vitamin E and aloe.

We know that looking for the right ChapStick variant could be confusing due to the number of choices, so if you want this variant, just look for the little blue water drop on the cap.

Blistex Medicated Lip Balm

You can buy this underrated yet very effective lip balm for only $3 for a pack of three! Excellent deal, right?

It might be cheap, but Blistex Medicated Lip Balm's performance is over the top as it helps seal moisture in your lips even at one swipe. It also has SPF 15 to protect our kissable lips from the harmful rays of the sun.

Naturistick All- Natural Lip Balm

What we love about this lip balm is its naturally soothing flavor that is rarely available in any other lip balm brands.

For just $7, you can buy a gift pack with five different flavors, including Peppermint Frost, Pomegranate Passion, Vanilla Luxury, Mango Mist and Green Tea Essence. It is safe for both adults and children, and kids will surely love the subtle flavor, too!

