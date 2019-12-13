Liam Payne 'The Anti-Christ' Harry Styles -- Here's Why

It seems like six years was not enough for Liam Payne to fully know Harry Styles.

Payne became a member of the popular boy band "One Direction" in 2010, but he considers most of their time together as his "bad days."

Despite that fact, Liam thinks of his ex-members as his family, except for Harry Styles who became a whole lot different compared to the Harry he met before.

Harry's 'Polar Opposite'

Liam recently admitted that he feels least close to the "Sign of the Times" singer nowadays.

Speaking with The Face magazine, Payne recognized the "mystery" surrounding his friend and former bandmate after he chose to become a solo artist.

"I was looking at some pictures of him the other day, and I just thought: "I don't know what more I'd say to him other than, 'Hello' and 'How are you?" the Hugo model said, feeling somewhat woeful after he realized the gap that the disbandment caused.

Liam then pointed out that he is like "the antichrist version of what Harry is" before comparing the great difference between them and how the music they make now contrast with each other.

In addition, Liam said that he would look "weird" if he chose the same fashion as Harry.

Liam also spoke about Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan in the same interview, leaving out Zayn Malik who was the first member to leave One Direction in 2015.

Depressed Liam?

For 12 years, the "Strip That Down" hitmaker already attained numerous awards and recognitions both as a group member and a soloist. But sadly, everything did not help him in any way to get through depression.

Liam once told "Men's Health Australia" about the negative experience he had when he was still working with One Direction.

The 26-year-old singer revealed that doing concerts over and over again required them to still perform even when they were not happy anymore. He even compared the feeling of hopelessness to wearing a Disney costume before going to the center stage because he looked so pissed.

The singer stated that he got upset about himself since he could not find a way to escape -- not until he found himself turning to drugs to find the comfort he always wanted to feel.

In his recent interview with The Guardian, Liam revealed that he used to take epilepsy medication as his mood stabilizer to help him overcome his bad days with One Direction.

Liam admitted that he needed a little help to keep himself secure and firm throughout the time he was out in public.

"But under certain lights on stage or during interviews, I wouldn't be able to tell them my name," he disclosed.

But Payne did not only saw taking drugs as an answer. He also used to drink alcohol "to kill the boredom" he had during the hard time between their shows.

According to Liam, it was the result of every confinement inside a hotel room since they could not even take a step outside... afraid of being jostled by their fans.

