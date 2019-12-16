Harry Styles Fires Back at Haters Questioning His Sexuality: 'It's Interesting!'

Harry Styles finally shed some light on the issue of his sexual ambiguity.

Styles has caught the eyes of everyone after he waved Pride flags numerous times while on stage and supported LGBTQ+ causes.

Aside from raising funds for GLSEN, a dedicated charity that aims to end discrimination among LGBTQ students, his fans also raised and donated $30,000 to more trans groups as part of his 25th birthday celebration.

Moreover, the "Sign of the Times" singer recently released the now-dubbed-bisexual anthem 'Lights Up' that caused some fans to speculate about his real sexual orientation.

Harry's song "Medicine" also received praise from the community because of the lyrics "The boys and the girls are in, I'll mess around with them, and I'm OK with it."

Despite all these "proofs" (as what his fans believe), Styles still never opened up nor spoke up to answer those people who have been questioning his sexuality, not until he appeared in an interview with The Guardian.

Who Cares?!

The 25-year-old singer started to talk about his 2019 Met Gala outfit -- a sheer blouse and a pearl earring -- that stormed the internet in May.

According to Styles, fashion is not some sort of "what women wear. What men wear."

He clarified that whenever he sees and likes a fashion "exclusively" for women and gets questioned about it, the criticisms and inquiries he receive does not affect his decision.

Moreover, Styles said that everything is a lot easier when he feels comfortable with what he wears or does. For Styles, choosing what he wants plays a huge part to completely embrace himself through self-reflection and self-acceptance.

Trying To Be Interesting?

The singer used to see celebrities like Taylor Swift and Kendall Jenner years ago, but it did not keep his fans silent when questioning his sexual orientation.

In the same interview, Styles was finally asked about his preference -- which has been an unanswered question for a very long time now.

"It's not like I'm sitting on an answer, and protecting it, and holding it back," Harry answered. "It's not a case of 'I'm not telling you because I don't want to tell you.' It is not: 'Ooh, this is mine and it's not yours'.

"It's, 'who cares?' Does that make sense?"

The former One Direction member also said that he is not trying to be more interesting in everything that concerns the way he dresses or the way he composes his songs. He makes sure that his decisions are in line with what his collaborators want, and he does not bother whether what he is about to do could make him look gay, straight or anything.

Styles finally said the answer which might help those people who question who he truly is. Per the singer, he sees sexuality as "something fun" and he has not given it any attention or impression other than the fact that it is fun.

"What I would say, about the whole being-asked-about-my-sexuality thing -- this is a job where you might get asked. And to complain about it, to say you hate it, and still do the job, that's just silly," he added.

