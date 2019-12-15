Scarlett Johansson Considers Fiance 'The Love Of Her Life': Here's WHY!

"Saturday Night Live" came with a heartfelt message from Scarlett Johansson. She took every chance she got to tell the world how madly in love she is to her fiance, Colin Jost.

In her sixth appearance on the show, the "Marriage Story" star opened her monologue on the show with a few jokes about Jost. The actress, 35, and Colin, 37, got engaged earlier this year after dating for two years.

Johansson started by talking about how worried she was when she came to host the show for the fifth time. She said that on her sixth return, she was no longer worried that the show would fire her fiance, jokingly saying: "What will we do without his paycheck?"

The Monologue

This is the part of the show that the fans wait for. It is when their favorite star pours their heart out. Oftentimes, it is the most dramatic if not sentimental. Howeverm Johansson's version of the monologue was quite different. It became hilarious with all the allusions to the "Avengers".

When her fiance came on stage to join her, Scarlett had a different reaction.

The two exchanged comedic banter. Jost insisted that Johanssen was not quite happy to be with him on stage. To which she replied that she was only focused on Thanos at that time. When the character of Nick Fury played by Kenan Thompson came into the picture but Scarlett could not remember his name, Jost quickly joked, "Do you not watch the movies?"

It got everyone bursting into laughter. When Jost left the pair to exchange dialogues, Johansson soon snapped everyone else in reality. She then joined the entire cast on stage and went over her fiance before they locked it in a kiss and hugged.

Scarlett Johansson ended her monologue by saying how truly happy she is to be back. She said that she loves the show because she has met a lot of friends in the show, including the love of her life. After which, the "Avengers" star greeted everyone "Merry Christmas."

The Love Story

Back in May of this year, Colin Jost asked Johansson to marry him. She said yes. They had been dating for two years before he asked her to marry him.

"The Avengers: Endgame" star showed off her 11-carat engagement ring in July. She took it onstage at a comic con in San Diego to promote her upcoming movie, "Black Widow."

In October, Scarlett told Ellen DeGeneres when she came to the show that Jost "killed It" when he proposed in what they considered as a James Bond situation. The actress revealed that it all came as a surprise, although she felt something was up because he was behind his news deck at the office -- referring to his job as a host for Weekend Update.

"He is very romantic and charming," Johanssen said about Jost. And although she pretty much had the idea how he would like her to propose or how the moment was going to be like, Scarlett said that the moment he did it remained a beautiful one.

More than anything, it was really the message that came along. When someone tells you that they want to spend the rest of their life with you, it makes anything extra special. Someone close to the couple told people that it was really their sense of humor that bonded them together, particularly, their shared love for sarcasm.

The two have got a lot in common, but there is only one common thing they share the most -- love.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles