The Real Reason Why Stephen Curry, Ayesha Give Hilarious Nickname to Baby Canon

Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry gave their son the most hilarious nickname ever! Their third baby, Canon Jack, is 17 months old,.

On Friday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the lovely mom of three revealed that she and her pro-basketball superstar husband call their youngest a "Viking" baby.

The Viking

Ayesha told Ellen DeGeneres that she gave birth to a Viking. When Canon was born, he was the smallest in the brood. "I don't know what happened," she added.

At the sight of the little one's structure, however, Ellen said that she thought he was a ten-year-old. Canon was definitely a bigger baby than most babies his age.

In truth, their growing tot can now fit into his 4-year old Ryan's clothes. Whenever they do the laundry, Ayesha Curry admitted that they would often mistake him in Ryan's pants by accident. Both Ellen and Ayesha continued to laugh.

What is even more hilarious is that "baby Viking" could fit into his sibling's jeans perfectly. He fills them right out!

Canon might be the baby in the family of Ayesha and Stephen Curry. They may call him the "Viking baby," but the couple has a special nickname for him. In fact, they used it to get matching tattoos for their three children.

Earlier this week, the longtime lovers got inked. They got a wolf to represent Canon, butterfly for Ryan, and a unicorn for their eldest daughter, Riley. All three play a significant role in the lives of the couple, and the characters they have chosen are representative of their child's innate character.

The "Family Food Fight" Star then shared the tattoos with all their fans through Instagram. She wrote in the caption that each comes with a deeper meaning and representation for them.

Canon, she wrote, will always be the young wolf in the family. Ryan, she said, is a delicate little butterfly and Riley, our horse, is free-spirited. They specifically chose to turn her into a unicorn instead of a simple horse simply because she had remained to be their magical firstborn.

Paying It Forward

In addition to sharing more about their family, Ayesha also started talking about the couple's partnership with Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways. The couple decided to surprise the children of the after school program at the East Oakland Boxing Association with a special gift.

Together, they gave Solomon Howard, the founder of the program, the amount of $50,000 to help transform the facility.

Ayesha described it as an exciting collaboration with Ellen. She expressed her gratitude to the host for sharing with them the opportunity to give back to the community. "Seeing their lives change right before your eyes are indeed beautiful," Ayesha said.

It was a three-night special which also featured Michelle Obama and Jason Momoa. The "Aquaman" star surprised a newlywed couple with their dream honeymoon after overcoming an imaginable tragedy.

The former first lady, Michelle, donated a new basketball court and a new computer laboratory to the students and faculty of Randle Highlands Elementary School in Washington DC.

