Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson died from respiratory arrest on June 11 at age 82, according to his death certificate released by the Los Angeles County Department of Health.

The death certificate also listed sepsis and cystitis as contributing factors to Wilson's passing. Additionally, the document revealed multiple associated health conditions, including neurodegenerative disorder, obstructive sleep apnea, chronic respiratory failure, and chronic kidney disease.

The American CPR Care Association explained that respiratory arrest occurs when the lungs stop functioning while the heart is still beating, preventing oxygen from reaching the body. The Cleveland Clinic describes it as a serious medical condition that commonly leads to cardiac arrest.

Wilson had been battling significant health challenges in his final years. His family revealed in 2024 that he was suffering from a "major neurocognitive disorder," described as a degenerative illness similar to dementia. Court documents indicated that this condition left him "unable to properly provide for his personal needs for physical health, food, clothing, or shelter."

Following the death of his wife, Melinda, in January 2024 at age 77, Wilson was placed under a court conservatorship in May 2024. A Los Angeles judge ruled there was "clear and convincing evidence that a conservatorship of the person is necessary." His longtime manager, LeeAnn Hard, and publicist Jean Sievers were appointed as his conservators.

The musician's death was announced by his children on June 11 through his official social media accounts.

"We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away. We are at a loss for words right now. Please respect our privacy at this time as our family is grieving. We realize that we are sharing our grief with the world. Love & Mercy," they wrote.

Wilson co-founded the Beach Boys in 1961 with his brothers Dennis and Carl, cousin Mike Love, and friend Al Jardine. He served as the band's primary songwriter, producer, and creative force, helping to establish the distinctive "California sound" that defined surf rock in the 1960s. His most acclaimed work included the 1966 album "Pet Sounds," widely regarded as one of the greatest albums of all time.

Throughout his career, Wilson wrote or co-wrote more than two dozen U.S. Top 40 hits, including number-one singles "I Get Around," "Help Me, Rhonda," and "Good Vibrations." The Beach Boys were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988, and Wilson received two Grammy Awards during his career.

Wilson continued his musical career as a solo artist for over three decades after leaving touring with the Beach Boys in 1964. He performed occasionally until 2022, maintaining his passion for creating music despite decades of mental health struggles and addiction issues.

The death certificate indicated that no autopsy was performed. Wilson is survived by seven children, including daughters Carnie and Wendy Wilson from his first marriage to Marilyn Rovell, and five children he adopted with Melinda Ledbetter.