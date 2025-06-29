Oscar-winning actress Marion Cotillard and actor-director Guillaume Canet announced their separation on Friday after 18 years together, marking the end of one of French cinema's most prominent partnerships.

The 49-year-old Cotillard and 52-year-old Canet, who share two children, made their split public through a statement to the Agence France-Presse news agency.

The couple explained that their decision to announce the separation publicly was intended "to avoid all speculation, rumors, and risky interpretations." Their statement emphasized that the split was by "common accord" and with "mutual goodwill," though no specific reason was given for it. The announcement also expressed their desire for privacy, particularly regarding their two children, Marcel, 14, and Louise, 8.

Cotillard and Canet first met while working together on the French-Belgian film "Love Me If You Dare" in 2003, which became a breakthrough box-office success for the actress in France. However, their romantic relationship did not begin until 2007. The couple never married, though Cotillard has been spotted wearing a diamond ring from Canet since 2010.

Throughout their relationship, the pair collaborated on numerous film projects. Canet directed Cotillard in several productions, including "Little White Lies" in 2010, "Blood Ties" in 2013, "Rock'n Roll" in 2017, "We'll End Up Together" in 2019, and "Asterix and Obelix: The Middle Kingdom" in 2023. Their most recent collaboration, "Karma," finished filming on May 28.

Cotillard achieved international recognition by winning the Academy Award for Best Actress in 2008 for her portrayal of French singer Édith Piaf in "La Vie en Rose," becoming the second Frenchwoman in history to win the award and the first to win for a French-language performance. She has also appeared in major Hollywood productions, including "Inception" with Leonardo DiCaprio, "Allied" with Brad Pitt, and "The Dark Knight Rises."

Canet has established himself as both an actor and director, with credits including "The Beach" alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and the critically acclaimed thriller "Tell No One," for which he won a César Award for Best Director. As an actor, he received a César nomination for Best Male Newcomer and won the Jean-Gabin Award.

The couple's children were born during their relationship, with Marcel arriving in May 2011 and Louise in 2017. Both parents have previously spoken about their commitment to being present for their children despite demanding careers, with Canet describing himself as "a very present father." Representatives for both actors in France did not respond to media inquiries following the announcement.