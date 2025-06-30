Disney is facing internal upheaval over how to promote its upcoming sci-fi blockbuster "Tron: Ares," as sexual misconduct allegations against star Jared Leto threaten to derail the film's planned October release.

A report from Air Mail earlier this month detailed accusations from nine women, some of whom say they were underage when Leto, 53, initiated inappropriate contact. While Leto has not been charged or sued, the nature and volume of the allegations have sparked concern within Disney.

"Jared wants it to be business as usual," a source told The US Sun, "but Disney is nervous about the promotion of 'Tron.'"

The film, a sequel to the cult-favorite "Tron: Legacy," features Leto not only as the lead but also as one of its producers. Marketing efforts had been gearing up ahead of a scheduled panel at San Diego Comic-Con in late July. Internally, however, sources say the studio has held "crisis meetings" to reassess its strategy.

Fallout Behind the Scenes

Model Laura La Rue told Air Mail she was 16 when Leto, then 36, began messaging her after they met at an animal rights event. She recalled visiting his house a year later and seeing him emerge naked. "I thought maybe this was just what adult men do," she said.

Leto's team has denied any wrongdoing, stating their interactions were not sexual and that "Ms. La Rue later applied to work as his personal assistant," something La Rue disputes.

Another woman alleged Leto asked sexually explicit questions when she was still a minor. "He'd ask things like, 'Have you ever had a boyfriend? Have you ever sucked a d**k?'" she claimed, adding that the actor's tone turned "scary."

A representative for Leto told Air Mail that the actor has "not had a drink or used drugs in over 35 years" and strongly denied all accusations. One insider noted, "He is not being sued civilly and he isn't being charged with a crime. If he were, I think things would be a lot different."

Promotional Future in Question

Leto's last major promotional appearance for "Tron: Ares: was in early April at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, two months before the Air Mail exposé. Since then, Disney has released a trailer but paused further press activity. Industry observers are watching closely to see if the company moves forward with its Comic-Con panel or makes changes to its rollout plan.

"He doesn't want to hide away," said a source close to the film. "Talks are still ongoing, but he will likely take part in some capacity and hold his head high."