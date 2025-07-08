Director Jon M. Chu has been hired to helm a live-action "Hot Wheels" movie for Mattel and Warner Bros. Pictures.

The 45-year-old filmmaker, known for directing "Wicked," "Crazy Rich Asians," and "In the Heights," will bring the iconic toy car franchise to the big screen in what's described as a high-octane action film.

"Hot Wheels has always been about more than speed — it's about imagination, connection, and the thrill of play. Bringing that spirit to the big screen is an incredible opportunity," Chu said of the project.

The director added that he's excited to create an adventure that honors Hot Wheels' legacy while driving it in an entirely new direction.

The screenplay will be written by Juel Taylor and Tony Rettenmaier, who previously collaborated on "Creed II" and Netflix's "They Cloned Tyrone." Production will be managed by J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions and Chu's Electric Somewhere company. Robbie Brenner will produce for Mattel Studios, with various executives overseeing the project for Warner Bros. and the production companies.

The "Hot Wheels" movie represents Mattel's continued expansion into film following the massive success of "Barbie," which earned $1.44 billion at the global box office. The toy company has multiple projects in development, including films based on Barney, Polly Pocket, Uno, and Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots.

Warner Bros. and Mattel Studios first announced their intention to develop a Hot Wheels film in 2019, with the project gaining momentum over recent years. Hot Wheels, first produced by Mattel in 1968, has become one of the best-selling toy lines in the world, selling over 8 billion cars globally.

No release date, cast members, or specific plot details have been announced for the Hot Wheels movie. Chu recently directed "Wicked: Part One," which earned over $700 million worldwide and received 10 Oscar nominations, with the sequel "Wicked: For Good" scheduled for release in November.