Everyone probably knows Kumail Nanjiani, thanks to his roles in HBO's "Silicon Valley" and in "The Big Sick." He's not only a comedian but also a talented writer.
Remarkably though, it appears he is also a dedicated actor.
In preparation for his role in Marvel's "The Eternals," the 41-year-old actor has revealed his impressive physique on Instagram. His body was something that was never even noticed before, but now, people are thirsting for the actor.
In an Instagram post, he revealed his six-pack abs, deep-cut deltoids, bulging biceps and an impressive amount of vascularity.
Nanjiani captioned the pic, "I found out a year ago. I was going to be in Marvel's 'The Eternals' and decided I wanted to transform how I looked."
View this post on InstagramI never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here we are. You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain. I found out a year ago I was going to be in Marvel’s Eternals and decided I wanted to transform how I looked. I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world. I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time. So big thanks to @grantrobertsfit who started working with me at the beginning of the year and made me understand true physical pain for months and months. Then, once we started shooting, a massive thanks to @davidhigginslondon and his team (@ellispartridge, @thebeardypt, @tomcheesemanfitness) for training me almost every day and making me strong, limber and injury free. I can almost touch my toes now. (And thank you for forcing me to do cheat meals David.) Matthews Street Catering for their delicious and healthy meals. And finally, the biggest thanks goes to @emilyvgordon for putting up with me complaining and talking about only working out and dieting for the last year. I promise I’ll be interesting again some day. #thirstyshirtless (Photo by @markupson.) (edit: I left off one very important person: @lancecallahan who trained me for 6 years and helped me build the foundation I could use to do this. Thank you!) A post shared by @ kumailn on Dec 16, 2019 at 8:10am PST
The comedian also revealed that during his transformation, he ate a lot of protein but also "whatever" he wanted -- like French fries and ice cream.
Nanjiani then revealed that he is cutting and on "the crazy diet" that includes "no sugar."
"I love desserts. But I'd been eating whatever I wanted for four months, and this doesn't feel that hard," Nanjiani wrote.
Nanjiani shared that his trainer wanted him to eat a full meal at 11 in the evening just before going to bed. He also mentioned that he spent the last year working out and eating healthier, noting and that the transformation would have been impossible without his trainers and dieticians.
Emily V. Gordon, Nanjiani's wife who is also a writer and producer, took to Twitter to say that her husband "works hard for every role he takes. She then expressed how proud she us for what her husband has achieved.
Nanjiani said that he never thought he would be one of those people who would post a "thirsty shirtless" photo. However, he pointed out that after working "way too hard for way too long," he cannot help but show the world the fruits of his hard work.
Meanwhile, the comments section of Nanjiani's photo was filled with praise from fans and celebrities.
Dwayne, "The Rock" Johnson commented, "Extremely hard work. Dense muscle is hard to achieve. Looking great, my brother!"
In "The Eternals," Nanjiani will be playing Kingo Sunen, a cosmic-powered being whose comic book counterpart is a legendary swordsman.
The film is set for a November 2020 release and will be part of a new phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Chloe Zhao will direct "The Eternals" while Matthew and Ryan Firpo wrote the script. The film will star Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie and Kit Harrington among others.
Other roles are yet to be revealed to the public, leaving room for Dan Stevens to possible play a party.
The plot details for the movie are currently kept a secret. However, the story reportedly features a love story between Sersi and the Black Knight. Jack Kirby created it in 1976.
The film revolves around an evolutionary offshoot of humanity created by the Celestials over a million years ago. The creatures who hold superpowers and longer lifecycles were the effects of genetic experimentations. It led to the formation of fellow divergent races such as the Deviants (who are repulsive monsters of human origins) and Latents (the ancestors to the Mutants and Mutates that constitute many of Marvel's superheroes).