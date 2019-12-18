Everyone probably knows Kumail Nanjiani, thanks to his roles in HBO's "Silicon Valley" and in "The Big Sick." He's not only a comedian but also a talented writer.

Remarkably though, it appears he is also a dedicated actor.

In preparation for his role in Marvel's "The Eternals," the 41-year-old actor has revealed his impressive physique on Instagram. His body was something that was never even noticed before, but now, people are thirsting for the actor.

In an Instagram post, he revealed his six-pack abs, deep-cut deltoids, bulging biceps and an impressive amount of vascularity.

Nanjiani captioned the pic, "I found out a year ago. I was going to be in Marvel's 'The Eternals' and decided I wanted to transform how I looked."

The comedian also revealed that during his transformation, he ate a lot of protein but also "whatever" he wanted -- like French fries and ice cream.

Nanjiani then revealed that he is cutting and on "the crazy diet" that includes "no sugar."

"I love desserts. But I'd been eating whatever I wanted for four months, and this doesn't feel that hard," Nanjiani wrote.

Nanjiani shared that his trainer wanted him to eat a full meal at 11 in the evening just before going to bed. He also mentioned that he spent the last year working out and eating healthier, noting and that the transformation would have been impossible without his trainers and dieticians.

Emily V. Gordon, Nanjiani's wife who is also a writer and producer, took to Twitter to say that her husband "works hard for every role he takes. She then expressed how proud she us for what her husband has achieved.

Nanjiani said that he never thought he would be one of those people who would post a "thirsty shirtless" photo. However, he pointed out that after working "way too hard for way too long," he cannot help but show the world the fruits of his hard work.

Meanwhile, the comments section of Nanjiani's photo was filled with praise from fans and celebrities.

Dwayne, "The Rock" Johnson commented, "Extremely hard work. Dense muscle is hard to achieve. Looking great, my brother!"

In "The Eternals," Nanjiani will be playing Kingo Sunen, a cosmic-powered being whose comic book counterpart is a legendary swordsman.

The film is set for a November 2020 release and will be part of a new phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Chloe Zhao will direct "The Eternals" while Matthew and Ryan Firpo wrote the script. The film will star Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie and Kit Harrington among others.

Other roles are yet to be revealed to the public, leaving room for Dan Stevens to possible play a party.

The plot details for the movie are currently kept a secret. However, the story reportedly features a love story between Sersi and the Black Knight. Jack Kirby created it in 1976.

The film revolves around an evolutionary offshoot of humanity created by the Celestials over a million years ago. The creatures who hold superpowers and longer lifecycles were the effects of genetic experimentations. It led to the formation of fellow divergent races such as the Deviants (who are repulsive monsters of human origins) and Latents (the ancestors to the Mutants and Mutates that constitute many of Marvel's superheroes).

