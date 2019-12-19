REPORT: Convicted Sex Trafficker Jeffrey Epstein Wanted to Marry Ex-Girlfriend's Teen Daughter

Jeffrey Epstein just proved that he lived his whole life being a notorious pedophile.

News about Epstein's sex trafficking crimes shook the world months after he allegedly took his own life before facing charges for pedophilia, rape, sex trafficking and more federal cases.

One of his victims, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, dropped the bomb and unveiled the truth about the sexual allegations. She also revealed how Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's ally in his sex trafficking crimes and other illegal transactions, forced her to sleep with Prince Andrew.

However, he organized for a bigger pedophilia case for financial reasons.

Epstein Wanted to Marry a Teen

Before his sudden death, Epstein carelessly stated that he planned to marry Eva Andersson-Dubin's daughter.

It might have sounded like a normal thing if people never knew about the Dubins. But Eva was his ex-girlfriend and the one he wanted to tie knots with was Eva's then-19-year-old daughter Celina Dubin.

Epstein dated the former Miss Sweden between the 1980s and 1990s, and he developed a close relationship with Celina -- who was just 12 years old then -- that she began calling him "Uncle Jeff."

Epstein wanted someone to inherit part of his $500 million wealth and his private island in the Caribbean, and he desired it to be Celina. The marriage would be of great help for him to avoid inheritance taxes and everything that could affect his financial status.

According to reports, Epstein owned a $50 million irrevocable trust in 2004 and added Celina's name as a beneficiary. But in 2015, he removed her from the trust, and her family assured that they never received anything from the bank since they did not know the aforementioned trust.

Also, the two never had a romantic relationship with each other, and it proved the Dubins' innocence.

Dubin Family Playing Safe?

In 2008, Epstein pleaded guilty for his sex trafficking scheme, but the Dubins were still tied to him for decades. Nonetheless, they distanced themselves after they learned about his arrest in July.

Davidson Goldin, the Dubin family spokesperson, echoed this in a statement.

"Glenn saw him perhaps once a year in large group settings and had no business interactions with him whatsoever after 2007," Goldin said. "Eva and Celina Dubin accepted less than a handful of invitations to gatherings that included the founder of Microsoft and a DNA pioneer."

In addition, Goldin expressed the fear that the family felt after they discovered about Epstein's crimes. Goldin added that if the family knew about Epstein's charges, they would have cut him off out of their lives instantly.

Someone Felt Something in Epstein, Too

Lady Victoria Hervey revealed to Good Morning Britain in Nov. 2019 that during her stay in one of Epstein's apartment, she felt that she was being watched, so she immediately left after a few days.

Hervey spent nights at the crib close to Epstein's Manhattan mansion. Prince Andrew also reportedly stayed in the same mansion, which became the hive of all Epstein's trafficked underage women.

"I cut my trip short and felt I was being watched, there were hidden cameras and I left after about 10 days and moved in with a friend of mine. But even before I knew anything that's come since out, I felt it," Hervey said.

READ MORE: Princess Diana Did THIS To Fight Her Inner Demons

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles