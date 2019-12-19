5 Amazing Gifts for Harry Potter Fans This Holiday From Amazon

Let your loved ones say "Expecto Patronum" this holiday season!

Who says a themed-Christmas celebration is not possible?

Amazon has a great line of amazing Harry Potter merch deals which you can both own and give away this holiday season! But we have chosen the best five so you can just sit back and relax as you add one of these onto your cart.

The Unofficial Harry Potter Cookbook

Bring your favorite Harry Potter dishes to life with the help of this "The Unofficial Harry Potter Cookbook" by Dinah Bucholz!

This cookbook contains over 150 recipes from the well-known story and lets you dine like the greatest person in Hogwarts. You can learn techniques with its well-detailed content and we are sure that you will want to cook one recipe from it each day!

Some of the famous Harry Potter's dishes, including Harry's favorite Treacle Tart and Mrs. Weasley's Molly's Meat Pies, are included in the book.

No need to hold that wand and put magic on the pot since it will guide you as soon as you hold step inside your kitchen! Whether you want to give this book away or just cook every recipe inside and give them to everyone will do!

Harry Potter Golden Snitch Light

Light up the darkness and pretend that you are in the middle of Hogwarts with this Harry Potter Golden Snitch Light!



Ideal as a gift and an addition to your collection, this memorabilia can be a fashionable and chic decoration inside your room. What makes this product ideal to be included on your cart is that everyone -- regardless of age and gender -- will surely enjoy the night if they can see one of this lamp inside their house.



This officially licensed merchandise is a USB-powered lamp, so you will not have to worry about your electric consumption!

Harry Potter Heat Reveal Ceramic Coffee Mugs

By purchasing a Harry Potter Heat Sensitive Mug, you will surely witness magic in an instant!

Every package comes with a black mug that exposes a famous line from the Harry Potter stories after pouring hot water in it. The company uses special oxidized ink and a heat-sensitive paint to make the color-changing effect possible.

No more boring coffee breaks!

Harry Potter, "Marauder's Map" Woven Tapestry Throw Blanket

Add a little highlight in your house with a Harry Potter Marauder's Map Woven Tapestry Throw Blanket!



This 4x5 tapestry is enough to redesign any part of your house while flaunting that you are part of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. They have carefully woven every blanket in their store to achieve a well-created and super soft blankets for you.



The tapestry can also be a great background for your photography sessions! So that's a multifunctional blanket you can get here!

UNO: Harry Potter

Playing UNO cards will be way enjoyable now that each piece features your favorite characters from Harry Potter!



Other than the usual action cards (Skips, Reverses, Wild Cards, Draw Twos), they added new special action cards based on the story! Wait! Another special Sorting Hat Rule Card that will let the players find the Gryffindor Card.



You will also see the faces of other characters like Hermione, Ron, and more so you can bring out the magic within you while playing.

