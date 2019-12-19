EX-NBA Star JR Smith Cheating With 'The Flash' Actress Candice Patton, Says Wife

Jewel Harris took it to Instagram to tell the world that her husband, former NBA Player J.R. Smith, is having an affair. She did it solemnly through a prayer.

Harris, who has been married with free agent guard J.R. Smith since 2016, shared an in-car prayer session on Tuesday. What may look like a simple prayer included a revelation that surprised everyone. She mentioned her husband's alleged affair with Candice Patton, who plays as Iris West in the hit CW TV Series "The Flash."

The Prayer

Jewel Harris opened the post by saying that God has gotten wild. She was on her way to taking their daughter Demi to school but God told her to pray and post that prayer online.

Jewel then proceeded to pray and mentioned both Smith and Patton by name.

Jewel asked God to take her husband and cover him with blood. He prayed for Smith to be shaken up and fixed whatever is broken in him. "Only you can heal him, Oh God," she said in her prayer.

Harris also spoke of angels and the concept of forgiveness. She added in the prayer that JR and Candice were hurting, emphasizing that "The Flash" actress is out there seeking a married man (referring to her husband).

The post definitely stirred controversy of whether the extra-marital affair between Smith and Patton was true. However, a lot of her followers felt the pain for Jewel. If she knew about the affair but still chose to say a prayer to both her husband and the woman he is cheating with, Jewel must have a lot of strength.

Smith Responds

J.R. Smith updated his Instagram Stories by posting some sort of reply to his wife's prayer for peace. He wrote that there was no weapon formed against him. Although this does not confirm or deny the allegations thrown at him by his scorned wife, it did not help but fuel the controversy.

Not JR Smith posting this on his IG stories . Sir, you're the weapon formed against your wife pic.twitter.com/h6TtmqWZZt December 18, 2019

In another story update, Smith wrote that Instagram is not a platform for relationships. He believes that if there is something that needs to be settled between two people, especially couples, they should do it at the privacy of their own homes.

Smith also claimed that it was God who told him to tell the world the truth before confirming that he has been separated from his wife for months.

Indeed, social media have become an avenue for people to express themselves freely. And perhaps, Jewel thought her voice would be much better heard by her husband if she took it to social media to expose that he was having an affair. The prayer she posted was to remind him that he has a wife and a family and that he should think twice about the decisions he has been making.

However, his confirmation that he has been separated from his wife for months only left people wondering. Is this his way of admitting the affair between him and Candice? Is he saying that he is not having an affair but rather a real relationship with the actress?

In truth, there is no one else that could fix what is broken but the two people involved. The people around them remain hopeful that the two could clear things up, at least for the sake of their daughter.

READ MORE: Justin Hartley Breaks His Wife's Heart With Divorce: 'She Thought Babies Would Happen Soon'

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles