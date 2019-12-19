LeBron James Reveals The Real Reason Why He Watched Stephen Curry At Davidson

On Wednesday night, LeBron James replied to SLAM's video captioned, "Y'all remember when LeBron had front row seats to watch some kid from Charlotte hoop in March Madness?"

LeBron retweeted the post and replied with, "Wasn't some kid to me! I knew he was SPECIAL; that's why I went to see it up close and personal!"

The NBA superstar he was talking about was Golen State Warriors sharpshooter Stephen Curry.

The History of LeBron & Steph

In March 2008, LeBron sat front row to a Sweet 16 matchup between the Wisconsin Badgers and Davidson Wildcats.

That night, LeBron -- who is playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers that was scheduled to play the Detroit Pistons the next day -- made sure to be at Ford Field in Detroit to watch a certain Stephen Curry take on the opposing team.

For many, 2008 was the mark of the introduction of Curry to the national stage. He was just a student that was beginning to get recognition, long before his successful back-to-back MVP seasons.

LeBron, who dropped out of college to play for the Cavaliers, was already famous and, by that time, had taken the Cavs to one NBA finals.

When Cleveland reporters asked why LeBron was at Ford Field, he answered, "I'm here to watch the kid."

The "kid" was only three years younger than LeBron at that time, but playing in the pros has certainly established James as the more senior player.

"He's a very, very, very, very, good basketball player. I don't know if he's coming out to the NBA this year. When he does, he has a spot," LeBron said of Curry at that time.

Curry to The NBA

Over the next couple of years, LeBron had so much to say about Steph

When Curry left Davidson after his junior season, he was already the team's all-time leading scorer with over 2,600 points to his name.

Before Game 1 of the NBA Finals in 2015 between LeBron's Cavs and Steph's Warriors, the former said he saw a "kid" who did notcare how big someone else was, how fast someone else was and how reliable someone else was.

"Stephen Curry just went out and played. He wasn't going to let anything - as far as the analytics when it comes to size, power, strength, and speed stop him from what he was able to do," LBJ said.

LeBron added that it was great to see someone like Curry, who does not get caught up in people going after guys who can jump higher and run faster and run through a wall harder.

"He was just out there playing free and loving the game."

Stephen Curry remembers meeting LeBron in 2008, saying, "It was cool because we didn't get any spotlight or attention. Go to Ford Field for your Sweet 16 game, and our whole section had The Witness shirts, but they were red and white."

"He then shows up to the game sitting about three or four rows behind our bench. So, you are worried about the game, but you kind of know who is sitting behind you."

Curry has a lot of respect for LeBron. The two met had a tough battle during the 2015 NBA Finals, which Steph described as an eyeopener for him. That series had six games, and it was the first championship won by the Warriors in over 40 years.

Curry powered the Dubs to victory over LeBron, perhaps motivated by the greatness in front of him. After that, Curry and Golden State dominated the NBA for four more years -- facing LBJ and Co. three more times.

