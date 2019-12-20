Unstoppable Nick Cannon Drops Third Diss Track For Eminem: 'Trilogies Are My Fave!'

Eminem cannot escape from Nick Cannon's fault-finding music.

On Dec. 19, the "Get Crunk Shorty" hitmaker attacked Eminem once more with his latest and third diss track entitled, "Canceled: The Invitation."

The uncompromising track included Eminem's unofficially released song about his attacks on black women.

"Black girls are b*tches," and "black girls are dumb," the Grammy Awardee's voice rapped in the song before Cannon ultimately went on, detailing his reasons why Eminem should be canceled.

Moreover, the song contained cuts from Eminem's raps in the past, some even had lyrics insulting Cannon and his ex-wife, Mariah Carey.

The 39-year-old rapper added Eminem's statements from his interviews where he apologized for the offensive lyrics which can be heard in his early works.

The track's music video was released to WorldStarHipHop and shot in black-and-white. The "Me Sexy" rapper added more insult as the first two-minute intro of "The Invitation: Canceled" showed a smoking Cannon while listening to Eminem's previous songs and interviews.

"We let you be a guest in this house but now you canceled, Slim," Cannon rapped before he referred to Eminem as the "KKK of this generation."

Nick took to Twitter afterward and announced that "The Invitation" has expired, hence, making him release the third song.

Trilogies are my favorite! — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) December 19, 2019

The Trilogies

The song came after the release of the first two diss tracks -- "The Invitation" and "Pray for Him"

"The Invitation" featured Suge Knight, who is currently behind bars. He participated in the song through phoned-in vocals.

Cannon's partner was sentenced for 28 years last year after his involvement in a hit-and-run incident while filming "Straight Outta Compton."

Aside from Suge, the whole battle rappers of Black Squad (Hitman Holla, Charlie Clips and Prince Eazy) joined him in grilling Eminem's personal life and past addictions.

Through the diss track, Nick called Eminem's attention once again by showering him with improper allegations about the "Venom" rapper and his chauffeur.

Though Eminem's fans claimed that Cannon already lost the battle without "Eminem lifting a finger," Cannon composed his third diss track for the "Love The Way You Lie" rapper.

The Start of the Beef?

The backstory started in 2009 when Eminem kept on declaring that he had a "history" with Mariah Carey, who married Cannon a year before the claims came to light.

Eminem even made Mariah his inspiration to his track "Relapse" in the same year, opening up the rumors that he still had feelings for the Grammy Awardee.

Moreover, Eminem allegedly started the beef between him and Cannon through a song he included on his album "Bagpipes from Baghdad." In return, Cannon took to his blog to hold him accountable for his actions.

Years after their drama sprung out in public, Nick stated that Eminem apologized to him and invited him to have some fun already.

However, ten years later, Cannon breathed life to the beef again -- but no one seemed to be interested in him.

