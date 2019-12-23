The Real Reason Why Kendall Jenner Wants To Be Away From Famly -- REVEALED!

There is a deeper meaning behind Kendall Jenner's silence whenever she is with her family.

Recently, a fan of Khloe Kardashian asked her on Twitter about the contracts they have signed on. The fan wrote: "This ain't shade AT ALL but do Kendall and Kylie have different contracts now for #KUWTK? cos Kendall rarely films and Kylie isn't featured a whole lot?"

Khloe, in return, answered the fan and stated that the Jenners have different contracts while the three Kardashians "have an equal" one.

The reality show "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" premiered in 2007. It originally centered around the three Kardashian sisters since the Jenners -- Kendall and Kylie -- were just 11 and 10 respectively during that time, making them sign a different contract compared to the three older sisters.

However, it seems the said contract seemed to be in favor of Kendall because she has her valid reason to be away from the KarJenners.

Why Kendall Chooses to be Tight-lipped

The 24-year-old supermodel rarely made headlines about her personal and romantic relationships with people.

Even though she became more open now with her recent relationship with NBA star Ben Simmons, the fact that she was and she still is the most private member of KarJenner prevails. She also had "private" relationships with A-list artists like Harry Styles and ASAP Rocky, and she never really talked about it in public.

Luckily for her, keeping herself quiet benefit her the most.

In 2017, Kendall first revealed that she wanted to keep everything low since she never wanted to receive questions after questions. She disclosed to Harper's Bazaar: "If I'm not fully, fully in it with someone, why would I make it public to everyone else?"

Kendall also said that she cannot announce something she does not know in public.

Moreover, Kendall referred to relationships as something "sacred." Thus, she always wants to keep her mouth closed so she will not hear other people's opinions because "they do not matter" at all. Whatever drama people start, she is a hundred percent sure that it will always cause her and her partner to break up.

She Wanted Khloe to Keep Things Privately

Kendall's half-sister, Khloe Kardashian, surely had her worst year. But Kendall saw Khloe's way to get over it as an overdramatic solution.

Khloe's ex-partner Tristan Thompson had multiple cheating scandals on her, and the Jenners stayed beside her. They also tried to console her when she got deeply hurt after Thompson cheated with Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods.

The never-ending issues and change of mind of Khloe, however, frustrated the sisters even more.

A source reported to RadarOnline that Kendall, as well as her sister Kylie, had some disputes with Khloe. The Jenner sisters then eventually admitted that they were already sick of Khloe's constant drama.

"They're sick and tired of Khloe's drama and want nothing to do with her unless she gets her act together," the source said.

The insider revealed that Kylie and Kendall warned the People's Choice Awardee that they will cut ties with her if Khloe's self-obsession continues to get worse.

