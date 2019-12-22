[VIDEO] Lizzo Makes a Bang at SNL Debut; Performs 2 Hits!

Lizzo is back and she is "Good As Hell."

2019 is definitely one big year for the singer song-writer Lizzo. And like every other artist, she made sure she ended it with a big bang. Her performance as a musical guest in "Saturday Night Live" was a success. After all, it was her musical debut after two weeks of battling with the flu virus.

What a better way to make a statement than to be the guest performer on the last episode of "SNL" for the year. She appeared opposite of Eddie Murphy, who returned to the show after thirty-five years of absence.

Performance Of a Lifetime

The Grammy-nominated artist kick-started her performance with her hit song "Truth Hurts." For her second performance, she rocked the world by singing her song "Good As Hell" and twerked.

Both performances had a little holiday spin with back-up dancers in green bow-themed clothing with stripper poles that looked like candy canes.

The singer, even though fresh from recovering from flu, gave a performance of a lifetime.

Lizzo also participated in the segment "Cut For Time" with Aidy Bryant.

Eddie Murphy, meanwhile, came to the show prepared. He did not disappoint his fans when he brought back his Buckwheat character for a spoof of the reality show "The Masked Singer."

Down With The Flu

Last week, everyone was expecting Lizzo to perform in Boston. She was supposed to be part of the KISS 108 Jingle Ball. Fans were also expecting her in Hartford for the Hot 93.7 Jingle Jam days after. However, because she caught the flu virus, both performances were canceled.

The artist tweeted about her illness and asked her followers to pray for her. She admitted that she was never sick like how she was then. Although she clearly manifested flu symptoms, Lizzo was also aware that her illness might be caused by something else.

Lizzo Struggles With Body Image

Earlier this month, the rapper was given the honor as the "TIME's Entertainer of the Year." During an interview about her recognition, the singer opened up about how the past year has taken a toll on her health. She revealed that she was unhappy and that was making her health much worse.

However, Lizzo remains thankful to fans who love her for who she is. She admitted that it was the love she needed to be herself again.

"The cheers from my fans are sometimes all that I need to feel better," Lizzo told the TIMES, adding that she realized that she was getting sicker and sicker which made her sad.

"I knew I had to fall in love again with my body," Lizzo pointed out.

Lizzo's next scheduled performance is on December 31 at a show in Las Vegas. She will be on top of "The Chelsea's New Year's Eve" countdown.

Indeed, 2019 was a big year for Lizzo and her career. She has received awards and recognitions here and there. And yet, one of the biggest blessings she received this year came in the form of people. Her fans who continue to cheer her on gave her more reasons to try harder and be better.

