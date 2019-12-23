Pete Davidson Spending Christmas On Rehab? It's Possible!

On last Saturday's episode of "Saturday Night Live," Pete Davidson made a surprise appearance on the "Weekend Update" segment of the show.

While Davidson was his usual funny self, fans cannot help but think what he meant when he indicated to host Colin Jost that he plans to enter treatment in the next coming weeks.

After Jost asked what Davidson will be doing for the holiday season, he casually replied, "Oh, I'm going on a little 'vacation.'"

Davidson added, "You know, the kind of vacation where insurance pays for some of it, and they take your phone and shoelaces, and you have roommates but still costs like 100 grand."

So does that mean he will be spending Christmas in rehab?

Fans were quick to voice their concern and support for the comedian after the unexpected moment unfolded.

One fan commented on SNL's YouTube video, saying, "If this was genuinely Pete sneakily telling the world's he's going in for mental health treatment or rehab, I really hope he gets the help he needs."

Davidson's Absence

The apparent announcement comes after Davidson and his co-stars poked fun at his repeated absences during guest host Scarlett Johansson's monologue, saying, "So, Pete, taking a few shows off, are you?"

"Yeah, when you've been here as long as I have, you can do that," Davidson answered.

"Really! Well, that's good to know!" Kenan Thompson, who is the show's longest-running cast member with more than 15 seasons under his belt, said.

In another monologue, guest star Heidi Gardner -- concerned that Davidson was captured by "Avengers" villain Thanos -- said, "Oh no, I just think it's one of those weeks where Pete doesn't show up."

Moving On From Drugs

During a 2017 segment of "Weekend Update," Davidson opened up about his life and how he felt being off drugs for the first time in eight years.

Speaking to Jost, Davidson admitted that quitting drugs is hard, but "what they don't tell you is how boring it is."

"Whoever said that there aren't enough hours in the day was a liar. There are so many hours in the day. 24, to be exact. Did you know that? Because I thought there were only six," Davidson said.

A certified pothead, Davidson explained that he relied on weed to help ease the symptoms of Crohn's disease, an uncurable chronic illness that affects the digestive tract.

Davidson explained that he googled rehab when he was high and clicked the first place that popped up.

During his rehab stint, Davidson revealed that he never actually had a problem with drugs, but instead suffered from a "mental disorder." While he was sober, he still felt off. After being diagnosed with the disorder, he "rolled a joint" and "was back immediately."

Pete's Dating Life

In a rare moment during his recent SNL appearance, Davidson addressed his high-profile romance with supermodel girlfriend, Kaia Gerber.

Host Colin Jost asked him, "So, nothing about impeachment? Dating anyone?"

"Yeah, and it's not fair, Colin. You get to date a famous woman, and everyone's delighted, you know?" Davidson said in reference to Jost's relationship with Scarlett Johansson. "But when I do it, the world wants to punch me in the throat? What did I do?"

According to Davidson, he does not understand why people are so mad about it because he is about the best choice Kaia could have when it comes to dating guys who looks like him.

"There are a million guys who look like me, and I'm the only one who has a job. It's just Tyga and me."

Earlier this season, he and his girlfriend were spotted in Miami for a vacation while his co-workers were in New York on a typical "SNL" production schedule.

