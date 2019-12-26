Attention Beliebers: Justin Bieber Drops New Single, Album & Upcoming Tour!

Aside from celebrating Christmas, December 25 is indeed an excellent time to rejoice, especially for the so-called Beliebers or the die-hard supporters of pop star Justin Bieber.

This is after the singer himself announced a sweet Christmas treat for his beloved fans.

In a 1 minute and 30 second YouTube video entitled #BIEBER2020 (no he's not running for President next year), the music industry's prodigal son officially confirmed an upcoming single, album, tour, and a documentary series about his journey.

For Justin's fans, this is like opening their Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year and Birthday gift all wrapped in one! We can hear all the Belieber's screaming internally right now.

"As humans, we are imperfect. My past, my mistakes, all the things that I've been through. I believe that I'm right where I'm supposed to be, and God has me right where he wants me," Justin said in the video.

The 25-year-old award-winning artist started off the announcement with his new album, though the title has not been disclosed yet. Fans have been craving for Bieb's new album, as it has been almost five years when he last launched his album Purpose.

"I feel like this is different than the previous albums, just because of where I'm at in my life," Biebs added.

After a massive collaboration with different artists for the past couple of years, Bieber will finally launch his new single called "Yummy" next Friday, January 3, 2020. It will be like an advanced track gift to his fans as the said song will also be a part of his upcoming studio album in 2020.

Justin then confirmed that he would once again be back performing on stage and reunite with his fans for a whole year round of tours. Bieber's 45-series tour will kick off on May 14 at CenturyLink Field in Seatle, Washington and will wrap up on September 26 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The "Love Yourself" singer said he is not just excited to perform and tour, but also confessed that out of anything he has done, these new set of music is what he loves the most. Tickets and details of his 4-month tour will be available on Bieber's official website, justinbiebermusic.com.

If you think a new single, album, and tour is already a lot to take in, then get your Bieber hearts ready as our baby boy also teased that he will be starring in a documentary series featuring his stories.

"We all have different stories. I'm just excited to share mine," Bieber said.

It could be recalled that a few days ago, Justin dropped hints on Instagram about some key dates that his fans should watch out for, including December 24, December 31 and January 3.

We all know what just happened on the 24th and what will come on January 3, the question is, what kind of fireworks will Justin Bieber lit on New Year's Eve that will welcome the year 2020 with a bang? Well, that is something we should save our hearts for.

