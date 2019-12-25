LOOK! Demi Lovato Gets Breakup Tattoo After Split With BF Austin Wilson

What has Demi Lovato been up to this Christmas? She has gotten a new tattoo.

Similar to most of her other tattoos, it also has a meaning.

On Monday, it was reported that the "Cool for the Summer" singer was in a private tattoo studio in Los Angeles. She was getting inked by Alessandro Capozzi.

TMZ reported that the session started around noon and was finished at around 8 PM. Capozzi revealed on his Instagram what he created for the singer-actress.

It is an angel who is being held up by three birds as her own wings fade away. Capozzi titled the creation, "Divine Feminine Destruction Effect XVIII." He captioned the photo, "We created this piece together to represent a rebirth of the spirit.

Capozzi explained what the different shades in the tattoo meant.

"The dark wings represent the bad times. Their fading away is how she moved forward," and continued, "The light from within represents the inner strength necessary for the change."

The birds are doves that pull her up, which symbolizes the reach of a higher state of consciousness, according to Capozzi.

He even congratulated Lovato for her inspiring journey.

Lovato commented on the photo saying, "Thank you so much. It's incredible, and you are extremely talented."

Her tattoo comes days after she and her boyfriend, Austin Wilson, broke up.

One-Year Romance

According to E! News, after a year of almost dating, Wilson was not a "good fit" for Lovato, who is currently focusing on her sobriety and faith.

Their source added that their lifestyles were not meshing.

"She's still working on herself and committed to sobriety and faith. She's sticking with what she has been doing and working on her music," the E! News source furthered.

The said source added that nothing is going to stop Lovato from focusing on her priorities, so the couple decided it was best to go their separate ways.

It was also reported that there were no hard feelings, but "it was just not going to work with him."

A Big Year For Demi

In summer, Demi celebrated one year of sobriety. Lovato was spotted looking happier with a group of friends on a night out for dinner to commemorate the occasion. It was on that day a year ago when she was rushed to the hospital following a near-fatal overdose.

While Demi said she had been sober for six years before relapsing, it was then when she made living a sober life her top priority.

Apart from that, Lovato visited the Holy Land where she was baptized. It was part of Lovato's wellness to have a spiritual journey ahead of her.

In October, she posted photos of the trip she took to Israel, where she was getting baptized in the Jordan River. It is the same river where Jesus Christ was famously baptized by John the Baptist.

Lovato captioned the photo, "I am an American singer. I was raised Christian and have Jewish ancestors. When I was offered an amazing opportunity to visit the places I'd read about in the Bible growing up, I said yes."

The 27-year-old singer also revealed that she was overcome with a sense of spirituality and a connection to God by visiting Israel, something she says that has been missing in her life. After the baptism, she said she felt "more renewed."

