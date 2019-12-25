Queen Elizabeth's Loneliest Christmas Yet? Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Missing, Prince Andrew Banned

Prince Andrew was uninvited, while the Sussex family of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Archie were not present during the royal family's traditional morning walk to church on Christmas morning.

It was no surprise the Duke of York was absent during the Church service that the rest of the royal British family attended. Though he has stepped down from his duties as a member of the royal family, Prince Andrew continues to experience the backlash of his BBC interview that shed light on his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The royal family led by Queen Elizabeth II attended the main Church service at 11 a.m. in Sandringham in Norfolk. The Duke of York, on the other hand, attended an earlier service at 9 a.m., according to the report by BBC News.

Prince Andrew was also notably absent when the royal family came out to greet that public by the end of the service.

Ordered Out

According to reports, Queen Elizabeth II attended both services and that was when she ordered Prince Andrew not to join the rest of the family at the 11 a.m. service.

When the news of the death of Epstein came out, the ties of Prince Andrew with the infamous billionaire pedophile came up. During his interview with BBC's Emily Maitlis last month, the Duke of York found himself in the middle of a controversy when some of his answers were ridiculed by the public -- including his description of his "friendship" with Epstein.

After that, more accusations from Virginia Roberts Guiffre came. To recall,Roberts Guiffre claimed that she was forced to give Prince Andrew sexual favors. These were all arranged by Epstein and his alleged "partner in crime" Ghislaine Maxwell. The victim further claimed that she was a minor when she first had a sexual encounter with the prince.

Amidst all these, Prince Andrew remained firm with his statement. He denied all allegations and said that he has never met Virginia Roberts Giuffre. He also claimed that he was in a pizza restaurant with his two daughters on the night the victim claimed that they were together.

Despite the evidence shown by the victim -- like a picture of the Duke of York and the victim when she was only 17 -- the prince continued to insist he has no memory of ever meeting the woman claiming to be his rape victim.

Later in the month of November, the Duke of York was forced to step down from his royal duties amid the backlash of his interview. His ties with several charitable organizations were put on an indefinite hold, too.

In his statement, Prince Andrew admitted that his former association with Epstein has caused major disruption and embarrassment to the work of the royal family. He also revealed that he has consulted the Queen about his decision to step back from public office. Queen Elizabeth II has given her permission.

Meghan and Harry: Missing?

The last few months have become a roller coaster ride for the rest of the royal family. While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be getting their much-needed family break, the Queen continues to lead the rest of the royal family throughout the holidays.

Following the controversial interview the couple gave during ITV's exclusive documentary of their trip in South Africa, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have decided to take six weeks off from their royal duties. The two, along with their son Archie, celebrated Thanksgiving in New York. They also reportedly celebrated Christmas in Canada with Meghan's Mom, Doria.

Despite all the controversies that the royal family faced and continues to face, Queen Elizabeth II remains to be on top of everything. This strong woman is setting a good example for those who will come after her.

The job of the Queen is not easy. It is not for everyone, too.

