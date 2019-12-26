Thicker, Shinier Hair 2020: 5 Best Hair Growth Vitamins From Amazon

Sometimes, getting a shampoo and conditioner with excellent quality is not enough to take care of our most precious crowning glory. Giving your hair a much-needed TLC (tender loving care) goes beyond hair care products and styling, it also needs vitamins and minerals to maintain its natural glow.

Our hair is one of the biggest confidence boosters. It makes us feel good about ourselves and confident enough to face other people. Remember the last time you had a bad hair day which almost ruined your mood? That is how powerful our hair is, and that is why we spend money, time and effort in making sure our hair is well taken cared of.

So aside from everyday washing, combing and regular treatment, what else can you do to show some love to your hair? Well, start by getting some vitamins that are specially made to keep your hair healthy, smooth and shiny.

Clueless on what kind of vitamins to buy? Worry no more, as we will give you the top five best selling hair vitamins on Amazon that will help your everyday hair routine hassle-free.

SugarBearHair

You have probably come across this hair vitamin on your newsfeed as the ever-gorgeous Kardashian ladies gave their seal of approval to this SugarBearHair Hair Vitamins. Who would not love Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie's beautiful locks? They all swear by this product, which is packed with all the vitamins and minerals needed for healthy hair growth.

What we love about this is that it comes in baby-blue gummy vitamins, which are not hard to swallow. With SugarBearHair's hype on social media, some people may think that it is too good to be true, but more users swear that it actually works and increased hair growth dramatically.

Hairfluence

Unlike other hair vitamins, which you need to take twice a day, Hairfluence eases you with that worry. Only one piece of this veggie capsule every day is enough to achieve your hair goals.

Aside from healthy hair in just three to four weeks of use and the visible reduction of hair fall, Hairfluence also has a significant effect on the skin and nails. It is also perfect for all hair types and textures.

Biotin Booster

This vitamin contains 10,000mcg of Biotin, which may seem too much for one pill. However, the dosage is actually just enough to make your hair glow in an instant.

Aside from healthy-looking hair, Biotin Booster also prevents brittle nails, reduces inflammation and bad cholesterol, and promotes healthy metabolism of fats, glucose, carbs and protein.

Zahler Real Beauty Multivitamins

This hair vitamin is not just perfect for us girls, but also men. The natural combination of multivitamins, Lycopene and keratin targets hair growth of both men and women, as well as their nails. It is also perfect for moms experiencing post-partum hair loss.

This actual food-based hair supplement also contains Vitamin B12 to help fight fatigue, Molybdenum to prevent body toxins, Selenium for enhanced immunity and Lycopene to lower the risk of cancers.

Brock Beauty Hairfinity

This vitamin promotes advanced hair care formulation, which creates a healthy environment for healthy hair to grow. It contains Capilsana Complex that promotes stronger and longer hair.

It does not only stop hair fall and breakage but also magically grows hair from bald spots in just two weeks.

