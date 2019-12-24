Year in Review: Top 10 Most Searched Celebrities of 2019

With roughly a week before kissing 2019 goodbye, Google gave us a quick year in review of the most searched celebrities of 2019.

Who are they and why did the internet want to get a piece of their juicy lives?

10. Robert Kraft



Billionaire businessman Robert Kraft, who owns Super Bowl champion team New England Patriots, got involved in a scandal in May 2019 after being charged with soliciting prostitution.

Surveillance video evidence shows Kraft receiving sexual services from a spa in Florida.

9. Bryce Harper

It seems like people are not only interested in Bryce Harper's stats but also on his paycheck with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Landing on the ninth spot, more people are looking into Harper's $330-million for 13 years contract, which made him the highest-paid player in Major League Baseball history.

8. Jordyn Woods

Rubbing elbows with the Kardashians is one thing, but having a love affair with one of their boos is a huge thing that made Jordyn Woods land on this list.

Recently, people are more interested in Woods' Red Table Talk when she took a lie detector test to prove she did not sleep with Khloe Kardashian's then-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

7. Lori Loughlin

The former Full House actress and 11 other parents are accused of bribing employees of the University of Southern California to accommodate their children's admission to the said institution.

6. 21 Savage

The 27-year-old rapper, songwriter and record producer made headlines after being arrested by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) a few hours before his Super Bowl performance.

ICE said that 21 Savage, a.k.a Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph in real life, is a citizen of the United Kingdom

5. R. Kelly

Aside from the Netflix documentary called Surviving R. Kelly -- where the R&B singer is accused of sexually abusing underage girls -- he once again fell under public scrutiny after his controversial interview with CBS anchor Gayle King.

The conversation escalated quickly, leaving Kelly upset, towering, and shouting at King.

4. Kevin Hart

The American stand-up comedian made two significant headlines this year: first when he stepped down as host of 2019 Oscars; and second, after getting involved in a car accident, which led him to undergo back surgery and be on hiatus for recovery.

3. James Charles

This 20-year-old YouTube star with more than 16.4 million subscribers is known for his makeup and beauty content. James Charles, however, recently made news after being involved in a drama with fellow beauty vlogger Tati Westbrook.

Their feud started with a quick shout out to a hair supplement that went viral and led this almost mother-and-son to become enemies.

2. Jussie Smollett

Earlier this year, singer-actor Jussie Smollet made headlines after revealing that he was a victim of hate crime. After investigations, police arrested him for allegedly staging crime and filing a false police report.

1. Antonio Brown

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown drew flak this year after gymnast Britney Taylor accused him of rape and sexual assault. According to reports, Brown and Taylor were former classmates at Central Michigan University in 2010. Brown denied the allegation and filed a countersuit of defamation to Taylor.

It did not help Brown that he jumped to the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots this season before eventually leaving both teams.

