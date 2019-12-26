NBA: Nick Young, Iggy Azalea's Ex, Gets Engaged to Longtime GF

Former NBA star Nick Young is engaged! Iggy Azalea's ex has finally decided to ask his long-time girlfriend the important question. She said, YES!

Finally Engaged!

The NBA free agent guard saved the best Christmas gift for his girlfriend, Keonna Green.

When he asked her to marry him, he came with a massive engagement ring on one hand and his heart on the other. The charming moment happened on Christmas morning. With the help of his son, Nick Jr., Nick Young was able to pull off a sweet surprise for his girlfriend.

His son caught it all on camera, too!

While walking towards the room where his baby mama is, Nick Young can be seen in the video holding a big ring box. He was saying that the proposal was "way overdue." Keonna got the surprise of her life while wearing her pajamas.

Nick told Keonna in the presence of their cute little family that he wants to spend the rest of his life with her. To this, Keonna said yes.

Nick then let out a cheer before he slipped the ring on her finger. Then, he turned to his son who was holding the camera and said, "We did it, son!" Nick Jr. was stoked about what happened, too.

Nick and Keonna started dating when they were still teenagers in high school. They have three kids together: Nick Jr., Navi and their youngest daughter Nyce, who is only six months old.

Congratulations are in order!

Nick Young Moves On From Iggy

To recall, Nick Young was previously in a relationship with Iggy Azalea. However, Iggy broke off her engagement to the former NBA guard in 2016 for allegedly cheating on her.

The broken-hearted singer finally made a decision to put an end to their relationship when Young got Keonna pregnant again in 2016 while he was engaged to Azalea.

Nick was in an on and off relationship with Keonna when he got together with Iggy . After they got engaged, Swaggy P was involved in a cheating scandal where he seemed to have confessed his infidelities in a video that leaked in March of 2016.

Time has passed and the 28-year old Australian singer said she has moved on from all the cheating. Young, meanwhile, made it official with Keonna when he brought her to the NBA Awards red carpet in 2018.

While Iggy has moved on, it seems she is not yet ready to forgive her ex. A source close to the singer said that Iggy will never in a million years get back with Nick again. Moreover, seeing him happy with Keonna was reportedly not easy for Azalea, as it brought back a lot of painful memories.

