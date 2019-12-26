A Bat Mobile?! Nick Jonas Gives Priyanka Chopra The Most Amazing Christmas Gift!

"All I want for Christmas is you!" says only Mariah Carey on her song playing on the loop for the past few weeks as people gear up for the most wonderful time of the year. Is it just me or Mariah's song is a total cliche? Because whether we admit it or not, we are all secretly wishing for something under the tree for Christmas.

Just like the rest of us, actress and former beauty queen Priyanka Chopra is no exemption from a secret wishlist this Christmas. Lucky for her, her husband "Jonas Brothers" member Nick Jonas knows how to read her wishes and totally "sleigh-ed" his Christmas gift this year.

In an Instagram post, the "Quantico" star shared the excitement after her 27-year-old husband surprised her with the best Christmas gift ever: a snowmobile!

"Santa drove in on my bat mobile!! Aaaah! My husband knows me so well! Thank you baby. I love you! #christmas ️️," Priyanka wrote as she showed off the all-black Ski-Doo snowmobile.

Nick indeed took it to the next level as he even arranged a fake Santa Claus to deliver the present, which Priyanka caught on camera. Sweet!

Of course, the happy couple took the "batmobile" for a spin, what a way to spend a white Christmas, right? Priyanka looked like a little girl so giddy and excited to try the new toy she just unwrapped for Christmas.

In one of the videos, along with her post, the 37-year-old actress could be seen driving her new toy towards the camera. She stopped and exclaimed: "Babe, this is amazing!"

Despite the cold weather, Priyanka is looking like a goddess that she is while wearing a long turtle-neck sweater coordinated with a skirt and black ankle boots.

Meanwhile, the Grammy-nominated singer also shared a sweet snap appreciating his wife's reaction towards his gift. "Nothing better than seeing her smile. #christmas," Nick wrote along with a photo of Priyanka gorgeously sitting on her new snowmobile.

This year marks Nick and Priyanka's second Christmas together. They celebrated the holidays together with Priyanka's family and spent some time together by decorating Christmas cookies.

On Christmas day, both of them shared an adorable snap beside their Christmas tree wishing everyone a Merry Christmas.

"It's the happiest Christmas. From ours to yours. Merry Christmas," Priyanka wrote, while Nick captioned the same photo with: "Merry Christmas from us to you."

In the photo, Nick is wearing the usual "ugly Christmas sweater" but still looks dashing, while Priyanka is sporting a beige turtle-neck wrap dress with gold hoop earrings and a gold bracelet.

Earlier this month, the couple announced that they would be working on an unscripted series inspired by the Indian pre-wedding tradition called "Sangeet."

"The days leading up to our Sangeet were some of the most special, memorable moments of the weekend. Bringing the concept of this musical celebration to the mainstream in a new way... an idea that we are proud to bring to life with Amazon," Nick said in an interview.

