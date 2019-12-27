Living Alone 2020: 5 Essentials You Need for Your First Apartment From Amazon

Moving to a new apartment as soon as you welcome the New Year will never be a problem anymore once you put these five essentials on your cart.

Your first studio does not need to be spacey, most especially when you want to feel and practice adulting alone for the first time. Since you only have limited space for your things, your friends and family may recommend to reduce your stuff and even toss away your favorite things.

But we do not want that to happen.

Just choose the right things you can use to save space and help you as you live alone, and you are good to go. Good thing Amazon has the best items for you!

simplehuman code E Custom Fit Drawstring Trash Bags

Keep your space clean with these drawstring trash bags from simplehuman!

The company made the bags out of the best materials, so you can be sure that they are a perfect fit for any trash can that you have. It promises not to rip so it can hold your garbage without spilling them once you lift it from the can.

It is designed with drawstring handles for you to throw it out the easiest way possible. If you need another bag again, just pull one from the dispenser.

Shoulder Dolly Moving Straps - Lifting Strap for 2 Movers

We know that most of your things can be heavy for you to carry, and the universe showers you the luck with a product you will surely love.

Shoulder Dolly's lifting straps allow you to carry your items without the need to occupy both of your hands. Opening a door will not be a problem anymore since these wearables can put the balance on the your shoulders.

Also, each strap is adjustable so you can lift everything properly without putting so much pressure on your back.

Yitchen's 25-Piece Kitchen Tool & Utensil Set

Bring your mother's kitchen with these 25-piece utensils set!

Number is not a problem since it will not actually require you to grab another drawer where you can store them. These utensils can be hanged on a rack, which is another space-saver for you!

We are sure that the set has everything that you need to have -- from spatulas to pizza cutters and tongs -- and will provide you the best cooking experience for a long time.

Whitmor Wood Household Shelves

You can still keep your shoes in order once you purchase Whitmor Wood Household Shelves.

No need to bring another storage, most especially when you are running out of space. This two-layered wood storage allows you to build a small storehouse for your books or shoes.

It is not a problem if you got no tools at your new apartment, as you can assemble this without the need for hammer and nails. It is one less hassle job for you, isn't it?

Urban Mom Laundry Nook

Your dirty shirts may be for laundry, but it does not mean you can throw them anywhere inside your apartment.

Keep your new crib clean with Urban Mom's Laundry Nook! This is perfect for someone like who seeks for a super space saver since you can hang this bag behind your door, keeping your space tidy and organized.

Choose from five available colors (blue, coffee, green, grey, pink) and let it match your apartment's color, too!

