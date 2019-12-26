NYE Party 2020: Top 5 Strategic Card Game & Party Game for Adults From Amazon

Take your game to the next level this 2020!

Now that we are living with high technology and newly-invented gadgets for techies, card and board games seem to bore the hell out of you. But little do you know, they all evolved, too!

People put new twists on card games that beat and kick those old-schoold playing card. With these newly improved games, we are sure that you will no longer need the games you installed on your phone.

Unstable Unicorns Card Game

Test your friendship with this unicorn-inspired card game.

Unstable Unicorns stormed into families' lives that it became the awardee for the Toy of the Year in 2019. In this game, you need to build an army and defeat your foes in less than an hour.

Every card will also make you think of the best strategy to win the game. The question is, can you overcome all the challenges these cards prepared for you?

Inspiration Play Double Ditto Family Party Board Game

Here's another award-winning game for you.

Inspiration Play Double Ditto Family Party Board Game is among the best sellers in Amazon, and it even became the Game of the Year in 2016.

This hilarious game is ideal even when you are partying. You can find whose friends or family members' minds are in sync with yours by picking a card and writing the answer down.

Sit back and relax since it already has a complete package for you. Each package already includes over 400 category cards, a 15-second timer and score sheets. It also comes with an instruction card for you to learn the game instantly.

Do You Know Me?

Reserve a for-adult-only night and play this "Do You Know Me?" card this 2020.

Reveal the darkest and sexiest secret of your friends you will put in the hot seat. Using 460 question cards inside the box, you will surely spend a hilarious night ahead full of memes!

Watch Ya' Mouth Ultimate Edition

The guessing game will be more fun if you purchase and use this Watch Ya' Mouth Ultimate Edition.

Each pack contains 10 mouthpieces and over 200 kids-friendly phrases. Prepare your tummy since this game will surely hurt your stomach and make you laugh so hard as you pronounce phrases while wearing a mouthpiece.

No need to worry about the mouthpieces since they are all CE certified and safe to be sterilized even in boiling water.

Moose Master - Party Card Game

Let your friends see who run the world with the Moose Master card game.

The 110 cards contain rules that everyone must follow throughout the "sharing game." Whether it is a storytelling or name recitals, this is surely the perfect ice breaker for any age at any event.

This will also test one's composurem as the rules you are about to draw will determine if the players can think and say the answers without breaking the rules!

READ MORE: Top 5 Personalized Gifts For Women From Amazon 2020

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles