Top 5 Movies of The 2010s That Will Leave You Ugly Crying

As an infant, crying is our way of communicating to express if we are feeling any discomfort, pain or hunger. Sometimes, adults even leave us crying for a few minutes to "strengthen our lungs."

As we grow older, expressing ourselves through crying might be perceived as a sign of weakness, but scientifically speaking, it has numerous benefits to our health. Every now and then, a good weeping is beneficial to release our stress, grief and even joy.

Aside from tragic news, frustrating encounter and unfortunate days, another thing that triggers our soft spot is some excellently created sad movie. Even if we are aware that actors are paid to make a story come to life, we let the whole drama take over us. And the next thing you know, you have gone over a box of Kleenex trying to wipe out all those tears.

If we ask you to name a movie that made you cry, would you even remember one? If not, then it is time to let those guards down, prepare for some ugly crying, and binge-watch this top five tear-jerking movie of the decade.

Toy Story 3 (2010)

Who says that a kids movie could never touch your heart? The Toy Story franchise may have started as an animated film, but it surely had gotten deep, especially the third installment when the toys had to deal with separation anxiety as Woody and Buzz's owner Andy is all grown up and no longer needs toys.

The Fault in Our Stars (2014)

When a movie's storyline talks about a loved one fighting some terminal illness, it automatically opens my tear ducts on cue.

In this movie, Hazel and Augustus's story are inspired by real events, making it heavier on the heart. It talks about falling in love while in the middle of battling with cancer. Seriously, this movie is not for the fainted heart.

Me Before You (2016)

Another storyline that talks about falling in love in the strangest scenario possible. Will (Sam Claflin) has been paralyzed after getting involved in an accident two years ago. He is determined to end his life through an assisted suicide clinic even after meeting and falling in love with his aide, Lou (Emilia Clarke.)

A Star Is Born (2018)

The plot of this movie is so good that it has to be recreated in every generation. But Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's 2018 version is by far the best among all "A Star Is Born."

Imagine finally living your life-long dream but at the expense of the love of your life. This is the heart-ripping storyline of Jackson Maine (Bradley Cooper) and Ally (Lady Gaga), who left all viewers leaving the cinema with a swollen eye.

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

You do not need to be a die-hard Marvel fan to appreciate the last installment of Avengers franchise. But of course, the film is ten times heart-breaking for fans who left the cinema with a piece of their hearts.

If "Avenger: Infinity Wars" in 2018 already made you cry like a baby, wait until Tony Stark himself makes you forget about it and take you to a whole new level of ugly-crying.

