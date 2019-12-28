PSA: Channing Tatum Using Exclusive Dating App to Look For New Love

Gone are the days when you have to go out to attend festivals, roam around the park, go to clubs, and hang out at coffee shops to meet people. You have to take real action so you can finally meet the one that will sweep you off your feet.

Nowadays, finding your match only requires a smartphone, a good internet connection,and one swipe left, a.k.a dating apps. It all started with online dating sites where, just like social media, you have to put an excellent profile to showcase yourself and your best asset in hopes of landing a date or even a lifetime partner.

These sites are now readily available through dating applications on smartphones. We now have Tinder, Bumble, OkCupid, Hinge, The League, Match and many more. It caters to a different set of crowds but shares the same goal of finding "the one."

Some may think that people who find love in dating apps are desperate, but hey, a recent study shows that 13.6% of people who met on dating apps eventually got engaged and married. See, they are not desperate; they just found love in a hopeless place.

"Magic Mike" star Channing Tatum is no exemption to the dating app generation, as he is now part of the 23.8 million people who are trying their luck on these platforms.

Yup, you read that right. According to reports, the Holywood actor is ready to face 2020 as a single man after calling it quits with singer Jessie J.

"He's been on Raya for a few weeks. He would love to be dating someone and is not shy about it. He wants to have fun again, and he doesn't care if he meets someone online, a setup or just walking down the street," a source told E! News.

"A friend suggested Raya, and he felt like he had nothing to lose by joining," the source added.

Raya is an exclusive dating app that attracts the creative type of people like actors and artists. It is a membership-based app with a $7.99 monthly membership fee.

Meanwhile, another source found Channing's Raya profile and gave Us Weekly some juicy detail about what single ladies would see on his page.

Apparently, the hunk's profile reads: "And yes, I used to be a stripper. Sorry," together with a shrug emoji.

The source added that his profile song on the app is Brown Sugar by D'Angelo, which lyrics go: "Brown Sugar babe, I get high off your love. I don't know how to behave. I want some of your Brown Sugar, ooh ooh!"

It could be recalled that it was during the fall of 2018 when Channing and the "Flashlight" singer were rumored dating. In November of the same year, Channing confirmed his relationship with Jessie J through an Instagram post praising the singer's performance at Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

Now, if you'll excuse us, so we could sign up membership and create our profile on Raya. Brb!

