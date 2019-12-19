The Real Reason Why Channing Tatum, Jessie J Split -- REVEALED!

Singer Jessie J and actor Channing Tatum have parted ways.

A little over a year since the two started dating in October 2018, Us Weekly reported that Channing and Jessie J have ended their relationship. The last time the two were seen in public together was in October. Jessie shared in social media some snapshots from their outing.

A source told PEOPLE that their break-up did not come with any drama. "The two have simply decided that it wasn't working and that they were better off as friends," the source added.

Why Did It End?

Just months after Channing Tatum confirmed his split with ex-wife, Jenna Dewan, he was seen in a mini-golf date with the singer, Jessie J. PEOPLE confirmed a few months after that the two were actually romantically linked. Tatum and Dewan share a six-year-old daughter, Everly.

Another source claimed that the friendly split that happened between Channing and Jessie J was for the best. Different priorities and distance were seen to have come between them.

The have their own priorities and sadly, theirs do not align. The source added that the two had a very happy relationship, but it just did not work out. Channing spends a lot of time in Los Angeles to be close to Everly while Jessie prefers to stay in England. Although they have broken up, the source said that the two have chosen to remain friends.

How It All Began

Rumors about the two of them being an item came out late last year. However, the two have only confirmed it months after the news broke out. They were seen in public for the first time holding each other's hands while walking the streets of London in March.

In September, Jessie J first sang a song dedicated to Tatum in an intimate performance in Los Angeles. The "Domino" hitmaker performed the new song with romantic lyrics all for Tatum.

"Where you go I want to follow / Let's make a promise on today / Take it slow, baby steps so we don't know what comes next," Jessie J sang as she got a lot of cheers from the audience during the performance.

A source that attended the show told PEOPLE that Channing was there in the audience, too. In fact, he earned a lot of shoutouts from the singer during her performances on stage. Last year, the two were also very public about their relationship and even shared sultry photos of them while in bed.

Although they have been very comfortable sharing photos of them together, Jessie J, during an interview with British outlet The Times, opened up about the first time they were seen in public together. She admitted that when the world saw them together for the first time, they were still trying to figure things out. "It created pressure on our part," the singer shared.

Channing and Jessie J may have called it quits but their fans remain hopeful that the friendship would linger on for years to come.

