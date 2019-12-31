Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Could Ditch The Royal Family on New Year's Eve -- Here's Why

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry failed to celebrate Christmas with the Royal family, and they might be skipping New Year's Eve as well.

The Sussexes chose to take a six-week long break this year, and it included celebrating Thanksgiving and Christmas away from the Sandringham Palace. Now that New Year is just a day away, questions now rise whether they will make it back to the royal palace or continue their vacation full of peace?

Where Did They Spend Their "Off" Days?

After they fulfilled their engagements during the week-long Remembrance Day celebration, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, together with their son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, jetted to the U.S to celebrate Thanksgiving with Markle's mother Doria Ragland on Nov. 28.

They were expected to stay in the U.S. until Christmast and break another long-existing of the monarchy of celebrating the holiday with Queen Elizabeth II. But a few days before the holidays, a spokesperson from the palace confirmed that the Sussexes flew to another country again.

The announcement stated, "As has been reported, Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are spending private family time in Canada. The decision to base themselves in Canada reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both."

As they spend more time away from the royal family, people are now asking whether they will celebrate the next holiday with the Royal family or not?

No Sussexes During New Year's Eve?

The monarchy surely has a number of royal traditions during the holiday season, and spending time at the palace is one of them.

The aforementioned practice, which Prince Harry and Meghan recently broke, eventually shifts when Christmas Day is over because of the fact that most of the family members choose different ways to celebrate the New Year.

With that fact alone, royal watchers can expect that the Sussexes will still be out of their sights as they welcome a new year ahead.

Aside from this, compared to the Christmas day celebration, observing New Year is much less formal. With that said, it will not require them to get back to Sandringham this time.

Moreover, Prince Harry previously spent New Year's Eve away from the palace, too. Now that he is happily married to Markle and finally a father, there is no doubt that he will lead and extend their vacation to offer his family the peace they deserve after an exhausting year.

Royal Family's Different Ways To Celebrate New Year's Eve

Aside from the Sussexes, the other members of the central royal family have their own ways to celebrate New Year's Eve, too.

Prince William and Kate Middleton often host their own house party all night long. Other members take their parties abroad and start their celebrations on their own.

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II chooses to stay at Sandringham and invite guests to engage in other activities like horseback riding.

