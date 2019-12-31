Caitlyn Jenner Apologizes to The Kardashians After 'I'm A Celebrity' Scandal

The Royal Family of America had a rollercoaster ride this year as well. However, Caitlyn Jenner wants to leave all the drama behind and just move on.

Caitlyn joined the ITV series "I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here" this year where she fueled controversy after controversy as she divulged private stories about the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

But the said stories and acts she made in the show pushed her fans to criticize her family, most especially her children.

"I'm A Celebrity" Fans Criticized the Clan

Caitlyn became the seventh celebrity to leave the camp of "I'm A Celebrity" weeks after staying in the middle of a jungle in Australia. Instead of feeling excited, however, she felt that the supposed bridge to welcome her back became a long path to walk on.

It has been a long-standing tradition of the reality TV show to see the participants' families pick up their loved ones after they have been voted out. But the viewers learned that no one from the Kardashian-Jenner clan was there to wait for Caitlyn at the end of the bridge.

Fans immediately took to Twitter to show their dismay towards the U.S. royal family for not greeting her.

What frustrated the viewers more was the fact that Caitlyn has 10 children and 20 grandchildren, and yet no one put an effort to travel to Australia to congratulate her.

Also, even Josel Dommett -- the host of "I'm A Celebrity" spin-off show "Extra Camp" -- started the hashtag #KardashianAppeal to ask for the Kardashians' comments or words of appreciation for Caitlyn on the show.

In the end, only Sophia Hutchins showed genuine support for the 70-year-old star by posting updates and messages for Caitlyn when she was still inside the camp. She was also the only one who flew to Australia to meet Caitlyn after going out of the jungle.

Caitlyn Says She's Sorry

Even after the series ended, the KarJenner clan continuously received criticisms for failing to support Caitlyn.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star recently appeared in an interview with The Daily Mail where she opened up about finally "feeling herself" after her participation at "I'm A Celebrity." Caitlyn also took the chance to apologize to her kids for all the condemnations they received.

"My family are very well-known. I never asked any of them to come down or expected them to - they all have businesses and families," Caitlyn said. "I was disappointed they were criticized. After the show was over, I texted or called all the kids to apologize."

Before Caitlyn's statement and explanation, the backlash prompted Caitlyn's son Brandon Jenner to go all out to address the situation and defend the family.

The 38-year-old TV personality accused the producers of "I'm A Celebrity" for "fabricating" the whole scene for empathy.

According to Brandon, the producers are to be blamed for the lame storyline since they also failed to reach out to them to tell what to do.

"I think it might have been a 'storyline' the producers wanted to fabricate in order to get more empathy for Caitlyn. That's how that kind of TV works," Brandon went on.

Whatever happened in the series, it is a relief to know that Caitlyn did not have any hard feelings towards her family, and she only wants peace before they welcome 2020.

