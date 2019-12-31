Top 4 New Disney Plus Movies You Should Start Your 2020 With

What is more interesting to do this New Year other than lightning fireworks is to sit back and watch these four movies on Disney Plus.

Disney has created its future after it launched Disney Plus on Nov. 12. The creation of another streaming giant aims to take Netflix on, as well as the other rocketing rivals like Apple TV Plus and HBO Max.

For just $7 a month or $70 for a full year, users can stream thousands of movies and series without any interruption.

Now, as 2020 nears, Disney Plus has prepared a new set of movies that all subscribers can watch starting this January 2020. We also list the top four of them for your viewing pleasure!

Cool Runnings

Release Date: January 1, 2020

Years may have passed, but the impact that "Cool Runnings" can provide to its viewers is still unimaginable.

Originally released in the 1990s, "Cool Runnings" promises to make you welcome the new year with a good laugh and a solid source of inspiration.

They based the film on a true story of four Jamaican athletes who competed as bobsled racers at the 1998 Winter Olympics in Calgary, Canada. The Olympians truly had a full-of-comedy game that showed how they conquered the thin ice from a country that never saw snow.

Holes

Release Date: January 1, 2020

Based on the same-titled 1998 novel, the movie "Holes" aims to make the viewers laugh and cry at the same time.

The 2003 movie, produced by Walt Disney Pictures and Walden Media, unleashed the story about a boy who ended up wrongfully convicted. He got sent to a detention camp in the middle of a desert and started digging holes as part of the job he joined in.

Discover the mystery reason behind all the diggings as the main cast (Sigourney Weaver, Jon Voight, Shia LaBeaouf, Patricia Arquette, and Tim Blake Nelson) divulged what a movie with a successful $71.4 million sales looks like.

Red Tails

Release Date: January 1, 2020

"Red Tails" will surely add spice on to the subscribers' watchlist.



The directorial debut film by Anthony Hemingway was a 2012 war flick starring Terrence Howard and Cuba Gooding Jr. It focused on the members of the African-American United States Army Air Forces (USAAF) who served the country during World War II. The crew of pilots was later on called to report on duty under the guidance of Col. A.J. Bullard.

The movies' characters, though fictional, are based on real individuals who sacrificed their lives.

Aladdin

Release Date: January 8, 2020

Based on the tale "One Thousand and One Nights" (Arabian Nights), the 2019 "Aladdin" movie became the first live-action counterpart of the 1992 animated film of the same name.

Ever since the story circulated in most countries, "Aladdin" and the genie became one of the most retold fairytale stories of all time.

The movie is set to offer a magic carpet ride for its viewers and show the beauty of "Aladdin" in the real world. The movie was about a charming street rat from Agrabah who accidentally discovered a magic lamp and eventually fell in love with Princess Jasmine.

They also gave a new twist to its theme song, "A Whole New World" -- which helped the movie earn the 1993 "Academy Award for Best Original Score" -- and added more songs to the latest adaptation that became the anthem of Aladdin fans all over the world.

