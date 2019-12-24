2019 in a Glance: Top 10 Movie Searches of The Year According to Google

A long list of first-rate movies blessed the cinemas this 2019, and Google compiled the top-searched among all of them.

It is no surprise that the following films made it to Google's Top 10 movies that people looked for on the search engine. These pieces broke records after records, and moviegoers still cannot get over any of these that they even rewatched it before the year ends.



Avengers: Endgame



Marvel Cinematic Universe's "Avengers: Endgame" marked the end of the MCU Phase 3. It earned a total of $2,797,800,564 gross sales, pushing it to the top spot on the highest-grossing film of all time.

Moreover, it broke numerous box-office records, including the highest opening weekend gross and the fastest movie to gross over $2.5 billion.

Captain Marvel



Another Marvel movie bagged the second spot for Google's top-searched movies of 2019.

"Captain Marvel" became the first female-led superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it was even released before "Avengers: Endgame."

Joker



"Joker" has also made a record as the first R-rated movie to reach $1 billion gross sales.

Though it was not a hit domestically, its sales worldwide helped it take a step forward and lead the box-office list for weeks.

Toy Story 4



The fourth installment of "Toy Story" -- after its first film 24 years ago -- garnered $238 million worldwide.

Though it struggled in China and failed to meet expectations of the moviegoers in the U.S, "Toy Story 4" became the first animated film to earn over $1 billion at the global box office.

The Lion King



"The Lion King" made waves in the worldwide big screens and became the movie with the biggest domestic opening of all time for a remake.

"It's a priority for us to bring different voices to the big screen," says Disney distribution chief Cathleen Taff. "That's what you saw with this amazing cast and the vision that Jon Favreau and [Disney production president] Sean Bailey brought to life. The story resonated across the board."



It knocked down the 2017 film "Beauty and the Beast," which debuted to $174.7 million and previously hailed as the best among Disney animated films.

IT Chapter Two



"It: Chapter Two" held the record for the highest horror film opening with its $123 million opening weekend ticket sales. It was also dubbed as a "better film" than its predecessor.

Frozen 2



Moviegoers lined up to theaters from Wednesday to Sunday during Thanksgiving weekend, contributing to a $124 million box office record.

"Frozen 2" surpassed the $110 million sales of the"The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" in 2013, making it now the highest-grossing film in Thanksgiving weekend.

The movie went beyond their expectations and successfully caused long traffics in the first two weeks. People's tradition to watch a Disney movie every holiday and the impression left by the first "Frozen" movie helped the second installment to earn more.

Once Upon a Time In Hollywood



"Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, smashing the record of its own director Quentin Tarantino for the most successful opening weekend at the box office.

It earned $40 million on its debut day, beating Tarantino's film "Inglourious Basterds" which was released a decade ago.

Midsommar



Though it did not bag any big record, "Midsommar" proved that not every horror film should be in total darkness.

Its theme about a folk horror festival in Sweden grabbed people's attention, making it to Google's 2019 list.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark



This film brought those monsters in the urban legends back to life.

"Scary Stories To Tell in the Dark" totally depicted the perfect horror stories for kids age 13 years old and above, making it more available for a wider audience.

